Opinion: How the recent market decline could affect Everton’s business

As the football world tries to adapt to the current global crisis, we can take a more detailed look into how Everton’s transfer intentions in the summer may have been affected from a financial point of view.

In a recent report, it was declared that as a result of current events, Transfermarkt values on the majority of worldwide players has dropped significantly. For those born after 1998, the decrease has been capped at 10%, but others have seen their value drop by up to 20% in other cases.

English clubs have suffered an overall €2billion (£871.5m) deficit, with Manchester City and Liverpool being hit the hardest worldwide. But what do these price drops mean for clubs further down the table? Could we see summer deals altered or even funds exhausted? Football FanCast has taken a look at what this current situation could mean for Everton’s business.

Allan (-£9m)

The Blues have been linked to several big Series A names since Carlo Ancelotti took the reins, including Andrea Belotti according to Tuttosport via Daily Mail. A recent report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sports Witness) has now claimed that Everton have offered ‘more or less €50m’ (£43.6m) for Napoli’s Allan.

The Brazilian’s stats leave a lot to be desired though, accumulating just two goals and three assists across all competitions in his last two seasons. However, amid the current market decline, Allan’s Transfermarkt value has dropped to just £28.8m, which could reflect in deals moving forward if these links are to come to fruition.

Italy has been on a national lockdown for more than a month now and the Serie A season hiatus has been further extended to May 3 (via ESPN). If the league continues to progress into uncertainty, Italian sides may be looking to panic sell in the summer in order to keeps books balanced. Therefore, a move for Allan for a lower price could potentially be an option for Everton if they have made their minds up on him. But they must consider difficulties of their own and whether his recent form is worth the monetary risk.

Cenk Tosun (-£2.7m)

Everton’s Turkish striker has had a rollercoaster of a season. After being sent out to Crystal Palace on loan where he scored just one goal, he has returned to his parent club due to a ruptured ACL injury. The Eagles were reportedly keen on making Tosun’s deal permanent, but amid the current financial worries, Everton may have to find him a new home after his recovery.

Since December, the 28-year-old’s Transfermarkt value has dropped by £2.7m (£13.5m to £10.8m) which isn’t an overly damaging decline to his potential transfer status. With the rise of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, it’s likely the Blues will take whatever they can get for a player that has been phased out of the team.

Particularly if Wilfried Zaha gets his wish of a move away from Selhurst Park, Palace will be in need of another attacker and that could be enough to twist their arm into signing Tosun permanently.

Jordan Pickford (-£6.3m)

It seems Ancelotti is willing to really take the next transfer window by the throat and kit out this Everton side as well as overhauling the deadwood. Jordan Pickford – once the most expensive British goalkeeper – has done nothing but disappoint fans lately and reportedly, Chelsea are interested in the shot-stopper.

According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb (via HITC), Frank Lampard is unconvinced by Kepa Arizzabalaga and has set his sights on Everton’s No.1. Despite his Transfermarkt value taking a hit of £6.3m (£31.5m down to £25.2m), Pickford’s price tag is reportedly over €50m (£43.5m) and Chelsea have initiated contact.

If the London outfit’s interest increases, Everton could face a difficult decision over whether to cash in on their first-choice goalkeeper in order to steady the bank. Ancelotti has stated he will not be letting the Englishman go, but in these unexpected circumstances, will Pickford be sacrificed to help ease the club’s financial worries?