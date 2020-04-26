Opinion: Two free agents Everton should look to target this summer

As the Premier League rides the current conveyor belt into uncertain waters, many clubs are wondering how the current global crisis will affect their next transfer window.

For some, their financial worries will be of a much greater magnitude and could involve offloading players in order to make back some summer funds. Everton are amongst those likely to be concerned over their budget and whether the current climate will allow Carlo Ancelotti any breathing space to bring in new talent.

Another option to help minimise costs would be to turn to the out-of-contract players who are set to depart their teams at the end of the campaign. The Premier League has 57 free agents who have not been offered new contracts and Football FanCast has looked at two players who could fit the bill for the Blues if buying big is not an option.

Olivier Giroud

The Merseyside outfit once upon a time came close to penning Olivier Giroud’s future after he was made a top target to replace Romelu Lukaku. In 2017, Everton looked firmly in the running to poach the Frenchman after talks of Dortmund bringing him in were snubbed due to not wanting to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In an update from Transfermarketweb, Giroud was reportedly set to leave London with Merseyside his likely destination. Of course, the striker instead signed for Chelsea but Everton were reportedly inches away from winning the race for the £25million star (via BBC Sport). But now, with the French international looking to be leaving Chelsea as a free agent this summer, Everton should reignite their interest and add him to the Goodison ranks.

Giroud’s last two full seasons with Arsenal saw him tally a combined 40 goals and 13 assists – proof that when played consistently, he is a threat in front of goal.

The Blues have Dominic Calvert-Lewin who is currently in fine form, but to be able to learn from a veteran of the game who has a total of 203 career goals would be priceless experience. Not to mention the crucial rotation Giroud could provide for Everton’s attack.

Shane Long

The 33-year-old centre-forward could be available for free this summer unless Southampton act fast in renewing his contract. According to a report from the Daily Echo in February, the Saints were set to extend Shane Long’s deal but no further action has been taken as of yet.

However, amid the current financial difficulties, the club could want the striker off their books in order to free up some cash. Southampton also have younger forward options in the form of Che Adams and Michael Obafemi, as well as Danny Ings who has had an explosive season. His 15-goal tally compared to Long’s two could be enough to favour the Englishman and let the latter leave this summer.

Everton were reportedly linked to a move for Long back in 2016, but talks never came to fruition. However, with the Toffees looking to offload a hefty amount of deadweight this summer, they may not be able to spend big on targets they had in mind prior to this global crisis.

Furthermore, as Long approaches the end of his career, he could prove an important pivotal asset to this Everton side. His Premier League expertise and decades in the game would make for a strong substitute during more calculated games.