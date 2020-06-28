Quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about David Moyes’ stint as Everton boss?

David Moyes’ stint at Everton can often feel forgotten in light of what he has done since leaving Goodison Park, but in 11 years at the club the Scot certainly forged himself an impressive reputation.

With Everton languishing near the bottom of the league at the time of his arrival, Moyes quickly breathed life back into the club and the squad and was achieving plenty of success within just a few seasons.

Bringing Champions League football to the club was obviously a notable achievement, while the development of players like Mikel Arteta and Tim Cahill showed his transfer market acumen.

Despite Moyes making Everton a consistent force in the top half of the Premier League table, he still faced criticism for never quite taking the next step or winning a trophy.

Here, we look back on the long and impressive career of David Moyes as Everton manager and want to know how much you can remember about his time at Goodison Park…