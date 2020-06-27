Quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about Roberto Martinez’s stint as Everton boss?

Having just won the FA Cup in the same season that his side was relegated, it was difficult to get a real gauge on the true level of Roberto Martinez as a coach when he arrived at Everton in 2013.

The former midfielder quickly quietened the doubters in his first year at the club though with the Toffees enjoying an excellent season under the Spaniard who had got them playing an exciting brand of football.

Unfortunately for Martinez though, his luck began to turn and his side endured two rather forgettable seasons before he was dismissed in 2016.

The setback has not done his career too much damage though and the 46-year-old is now the manager of the Belgium national team, a side that he guided to the semi-finals of the 2018 world cup.

Here, we look back on his stint in the North West with Everton and see how much you can remember about the Spaniard’s disappointing reign…