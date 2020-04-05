Quiz: Did he play for Everton?

So, Everton fans, with football postponed indefinitely, how will you pass the time?

Unfortunately we don’t have an alternative as great as the beautiful game to offer you, but we do have a short-term fix that might just keep you busy enough to combat those Toffees withdrawal symptoms.

This Everton quiz comes with a simple premise. We show you a picture of a footballer, and you tell us whether they did or did not once play for the Goodison Park outfit.

Don’t be fooled though – this piece of trivia will be a real test of your Toffees knowledge, separating fair-weather fans from those who genuinely bleed blue.

And which of those categories do you fall into? Well, the only way to find out is by taking our quiz and sharing your score on social media so you can compare your knowledge with fellow supporters.

So, what are you waiting for? Give it a go now…