Quiz: Everton – Red herring or forgotten man?

Some football clubs are used to a high turnover of players, as managers come and go leaving a squad of players that in some instances are unrecognisable to most supporters, I mean do you remember Sam Byrne ever donning the Blue shirt for Everton?

At Goodison Park, they have seen their squad overhauled many times over the years, given all the new managers at the helm over the years, with the like of Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines remaining a constant through this time.

So, we have compiled a quiz to test Everton fans’ knowledge of past footballers and whether they did, in fact, play for the Toffees or not…