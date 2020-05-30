Quiz: Name Everton’s top league goalscorer for each of the last 15 seasons

It appears that exciting times are just around the corner at Goodison Park, with the club making a major statement in December by appointing former AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as manager.

Since Farhad Moshiri became involved with the club, the investment has clearly increased and while the likes of Richarlison, Andre Gomes and Gylfi Sigurdsson have arrived for big money fees, they are yet to experience too much success.

With nine matches to play the Toffees still have something to play for, with six points between them and Sheffield United in the last of the European places.

Ancelotti’s team are set to return to the rather intimidating prospect of a Merseyside derby against Liverpool, who need just two wins to secure their first ever Premier League title.

As we get closer to the return of Premier League action, we have created a quiz testing the knowledge of even the most ardent of Everton fans, with the challenge to name each of their top goalscorers from the last 15 seasons.