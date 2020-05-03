Quiz: Think you can name all of these obscure Everton players?

As the song goes, ‘its a grand old team to play for’ – however, do Everton fans really remember every player that has pulled on the famous Blue jersey?

In our latest Toffees teaser, we have compiled a list of players that will test even the most knowledgable Evertonian and whether they really know their history.

So, do you remember who Everton drafted in to cover for the injured Neville Southall ahead of the 1986 Cup final, or the Swiss International who was signed to play full-back in the mid-90s?

Go on, give it your best shot…