Quiz: 15 Obscure Everton players

Football, football, football… let’s face it – we’re all missing the beautiful game.

At this point it’s still unclear quite when the Premier League will be back again, and this impromptu pause has come at arguably the worst time for Everton – the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti had pushed them to just six points away from a Europa League spot.

Nonetheless, we’ve got something to help Toffees supporters pass the time, in the form of a rather classic quiz setup. We provide you with an image of an obscure former Everton player and you simply select the correct name.

We say simple, you’d be wrong to underestimate this quiz. It’s a real tough one, filled with players you probably forgot ever set foot inside Goodison Park.

So, Toffees followers, do you know your club’s player history inside out or will this quiz leave you unstuck? Take a go below to find out…