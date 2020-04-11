Quiz: Ultimate Everton Football Club Quiz – The Moshiri Years

When Farhad Moshiri arrived at Goodison Park, Evertonians far and wide believed they had found the man with the deep pockets that would ensure that this massive football club would have the financial backing that would see them compete year in, year out around the top four of the Premier League.

It hasn’t happened for various reasons and doesn’t feel like much has changed from when it was just Bill Kenwright at the helm.

Money comes with no guarantees and unfortunately, under Moshiri, the Toffees have seen far too many Cenk Tosun than Richarlison signings during his tenure in charge, much to the frustration of the Everton faithful.

Things seem to be improving under Carlo Ancelotti and it will be interesting to see how things pan out at Goodison Park, with the experienced Italian calling the shots when it comes to transfers.

So how well do you know the Moshiri years at Goodison Park?