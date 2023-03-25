Everton are reportedly in the race to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The Lowdown: Hat-trick hero

On his first senior international start for Denmark on Thursday, Hojlund scored a remarkable hat-trick as he helped his team beat Finland 3-1 in their opening qualifier for EURO 2024.

He plays his club football with Atalanta in Italy, and has 10 goal contributions in 25 games in total over all competitions for them so far this season, after joining from Austrian side Sturm Graz, where he had scored nine times and produced three assists (Transfermarkt).

The Latest: Everton in race

As per Italian news outlet Tutto Atalanta, the Goodison Park outfit are in the race for Hojlund this summer, along with fellow Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Unsurprisingly, he is also attracting interest from 'half of Europe', and any bidding war for him would have to start at between €40-45m (£35-40m).

The Verdict: Very unlikely

Unfortunately for the Merseyside club, it is very unlikely that they would be able to attract Hojlund this summer, especially if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Hailed as 'scary quick' by journalist Sacha Pisani, and a 'beast' by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the six-foot-three Scandinavian is already drawing comparisons to Manchester City and Norway superstar Erling Haaland, while former Leeds United player Mike Grella has even gone as far as to claim that he can 'do more' than the Premier League's current leading scorer.

Hojlund's performance against Finland emphasised his all-round game, as as well as scoring a hat-trick, the Dane made two key passes and dribbles, and won three aerial duels ( WhoScored ).

Nonetheless, the Toffees would do very well to beat what looks like a long list of teams waiting to pounce on his signature this summer.