Everton’s Richarlison posts comedic home-bound video

Footballers have been using a variety of methods to keep themselves busy, from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dancing with his partner Perrie Edwards to the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Steven Gerrard taking part in the #toiletpaperchallenge.

Everton’s Richarlison has gone back to basics, though, following the closure of the club’s USM Finch Farm training base, and in a throwback to what he may have done as a kid he is practising his football skills in his back garden.

He has a goal set-up and plenty of space to work with, allowing him to practice his kick-ups, control and of course his finishing.

To add humour to the situation, the 22-year-old celebrated each goal he ‘scored’ with as much gusto and enthusiasm as he would if he found the net in a Premier League match.

Judging by the fun he clearly took from that strike it is possible the forward spent a great deal of time out in his garden, but if it keeps him fit and active then manager Carlo Ancelotti won’t mind one bit.

The Premier League is set to decide what happens with the rest of the season on Thursday, and there is a chance all remaining games will be cancelled outright, giving more time for Richarlison to demonstrate his skills away from matchday.

