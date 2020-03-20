Richarlison climbs into world’s top 60 most valuable players

Everton’s decision to sign Richarlison from Watford for an initial fee of £35m in 2018 raised plenty of eyebrows across the footballing world.

A promising opening to life in the Premier League at Vicarage Road hinted at a glowing future in the game, but his form dwindled in the second half of the season and that inconsistency raised doubts about the extent of his potential.

At Goodison Park, though, the Brazilian has blossomed into an outstanding footballer and established himself as the club’s chief talisman.

And his exponentially increasing importance at Everton has recently been recognised by popular football website Transfermarkt, who recently updated their player valuations.

Richarlison was a market mover as his value rose from £54m to £58.5m, representing an increase of £27m from 2018 shortly after he joined the Toffees.

And the increase propelled Richarlison into the world’s top 60 most valuable footballers in 59th position, edging ahead of the likes of Christian Pulisic, Bruno Fernandes and James Maddison in the process.

With that in mind, Football FanCast take a look at three landmarks which define Richarlison’s perpetual rise into the footballing elite.

13 Premier League goals in 2018/19 season

With a season of Premier League experience already under his belt, the 22-year-old thrived on his maiden campaign at Everton.

He bagged a total of 13 league goals, including strikes in home wins over Manchester United and Chelsea, and also provided two assists for his teammates.

The pre-season doubters were put firmly in their place and he has continued to find the net on a regular basis in the 2019/20 season.

Copa America winner

Richarlison clinched his first ever piece of silverware in the summer of 2019 as Brazil lifted the Copa America trophy following a 3-1 win over Peru in the final.

And the rising star held his nerve to clinch the win in the 90th minute, finding the net from the penalty spot to take the game beyond their diligent opponents.

He has been involved in plenty of friendly fixtures since and clearly has a promising future in the international side under Tite’s tutelage.

Watch Everton Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Linked to Barcelona

One of the most shocking stories of the January 2020 transfer window emerged as it ticked towards its conclusion.

Barcelona reportedly tabled an offer worth £85m for his signature, which was swiftly rejected by the club.

Sky Sports claimed that Richarlison is a long-standing target of Eric Abidal, Barcelona’s sporting director.

How much is Richarlison worth?

£50m-£60m Vote £60m-£80m Vote £80m+ Vote

The bid was later denied by Everton, but it’s no surprise his valuation has increased just weeks after he was linked with one of the most prestigious clubs in world football.