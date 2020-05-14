Everton’s Richarlison fires transfer message to Romelu Lukaku

Everton forward Richarlison has been a little cheeky on social media this week after he fired a transfer message to former Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 27-year-old celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and the club’s official Twitter account sent him their wishes on social media to which the Brazilian replied asking the Inter Milan star to “come back” to Goodison Park.

Lukaku enjoyed a very fruitful three seasons in Merseyside, recording 87 goals and 29 assists in 166 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

He goalscoring prowess saw him quickly become a Toffees fan-favourite before he moved to Premier League rivals Manchester United for a whopping £75m back in the summer of 2017.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

However, the Belgian now finds himself plying his trade in Serie A for Inter Milan, where he has hit the ground running with 23 goals in 35 matches.

Transfermarkt value him at £61.2m and it is rather unlikely that Antonio Conte sells the attacking powerhouse anytime soon.

AND in other news, Everton fans react as reported TARGET wants EXIT…