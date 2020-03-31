O’Keeffe names three players who have little future at Everton

The arrival of a new manager often leads to a squad revamp and Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment at Everton is unlikely to be an exception to the rule.

And, according to The Athletic’s Greg O’Keeffe, three senior players are unlikely to have futures at the club.

What’s the word?

While writing in a Q&A on The Athletic on Monday, O’Keeffe debated Everton’s best and worst signings with supporters, but he was also asked about what the future may hold for a handful of individuals.

Indeed, one supporter asked the journalist if he believes any players have little future at Goodison Park, and he offered a frank response.

“Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin and Sidibe for me.”

Rebuild for the future

Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin and Sidibe, who are valued at £25.2m, £10.8m and £10.8m by Transfermarkt respectively, have struggled to impress this season and it seems the writing could be on the wall.

Sigurdsson’s form has nosedived this season following a decent 2018/19 campaign, while Schneiderlin has been painfully mediocre since swapping Manchester for Merseyside in 2017.

Sidibe’s situation is distinct given he is currently on loan from Monaco. Despite the fact he’s provided four assists this season, question marks remain over his defensive ability and it’s little surprise O’Keeffe is struggling to envisage a permanent deal being struck.

Under Ancelotti’s tutelage the club have an opportunity to rebuild for the future, and offloading Sigurdsson and Schneiderlin represents a wise place to start in that regard.

