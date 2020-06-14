Things were looking up for Everton prior to the suspension of football in March after a small renaissance under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Appointed in December, the Italian helped the Toffees climb away from the bottom three and up towards mid-table, just six points adrift of sixth-place and a European spot.

Since his arrival, Everton have won five of their last 11 matches and while improvements are still needed, they have picked up more points than they did in Marco Silva’s spell between August and December.

The likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have made notable improvements under the Italian, while Mason Holgate has seen an increase in game time.

The break will have also allowed Andre Gomes to get back to somewhere like full fitness, which should prove a huge bonus.

Here, we look back at six statistics from the season so far to refresh your memory ahead of the restart…