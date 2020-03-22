Touted Everton target Steven Berghuis praised by Mino Raiola

Everton have been mentioned as one of the clubs who should be looking towards signing Steven Berghuis this summer, per Dutch outlet de Volkskrant.

The Merseysiders were mentioned by former Spurs man Rafael van der Vaart who warned the player against signing for the Toffees. Though, Super-agent Mino Raiola claims any side would be making an astute purchase by moving for him.

What did he say?

Everton have had mixed fortunes in the transfer market in recent years but perhaps with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm they will have greater appeal and may be able to attract better players to the club as a result.

Moise Kean arrived last summer but has scored just once, but the experience of Ancelotti means he may make more sensible additions to the squad, and bring in not only talented players but well-rounded individuals who can offer more than just technical skill to the side.

That is essential currently as the Toffees languish in 12th place, and maybe Berghuis, who has captained Feyenoord and helped them to a first Eredivisie title in 18 years in 2016/17, fits the criteria Everton are looking to fill.

Raiola certainly thinks the 28-year-old is an accomplished player, and told de Volkskrant:

“He’ll still want to go if he likes something. “He is a good guy who knows exactly what he wants. Maybe a late bloomer, but his potential is great and he is already the best player in the premier league. Not only in recent months, but before that too.”

Whether or not he is able to adapt to the English Premier League would be the only concern, as he made 11 appearances for Watford without finding the net in 2015/16, before being dropped and let go to Feyenoord.

Would Steven Berghuis be a good addition for Everton?

Ticks a lot of boxes

The Merseyside outfit arguably have a number of positions in need of strengthening, but with Richarlison occupying a more central role up-front under Ancelotti it makes the need for a right-winger more of a priority.

Everton do have Theo Walcott as an option but judging by fan opinion he could certainly be upgraded upon, and though Berghuis may have flopped in the Premier League previously he could be the right find.

His game has undoubtedly come on a long way since then. He has grown up on and off the field and now established himself as a key player for his current side, as 15 goals and seven assists in 24 league games attests to.

That return is made even more impressive considering he usually fulfils a wide position, though his versatility also means he could be a very useful option for Ancelotti.

Berghuis also has experience playing in European competition, which is ultimately the level Everton want to be competing at.

That means he may not only prove significant in the Toffees climbing up the division, but also in the club establishing itself in the Europa League if they qualify. Targeting someone like Berghuis would certainly be a wise idea.

