Would Donnarumma be a good addition for Everton?

Everton have certainly shown ambition in the transfer market since Farhad Moshiri took over, but it hasn’t always worked out how the owner would have wished for.

Big money signings like £45m Gylfi Sigurdsson and £27.2m Yerry Mina have been criticised often this season and have contributed to a Toffees side that has significantly underachieved, as they currently lie 12th in the table.

There is clearly room for improvement, and according to Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport Everton are interested in Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma in search of exactly that.

The goalkeeper is highly rated – Chelsea and Liverpool’s interest indicates as much. That could decrease Everton’s chances of bringing him to Goodison Park, particularly considering the finances involved, though the Carlo Ancelotti factor could make a difference.

It is certainly an interesting move and could mean the Merseyside outfit are heading in the right direction when it comes to transfers, though not all of our writers would agree with that.

Here are the opinions of Football FanCast writers on the interest shown in Donnarumma.

What should Everton do in the summer?

Jonathan Radcliffe

Donnarumma may be only 21 years old, but he already has a wealth of experience under his belt – this is already his fifth full season in the professional game.

However, whilst he announced himself to the world early on, it seems there has been little progression. During the 2016/17 season, he managed a save percentage ratio of 78.8%, but he has not managed to match that since, and even recorded a number of 69.9% in 2017/18. This term, his number stands at 72% – six goalkeepers in the Premier League have managed more.

“He may have just one year left on his current deal, but with a Transfermarkt value of £49.5m, he should still cost a pretty penny. Brands should be wary before making his move.”

James Beavis

“Donnarumma would obviously be a great signing for Everton, but I doubt Brands could pull it off.

“Just a few years ago, the Italy international was seen as one of the most highly-rated young goalkeepers in Europe, as shown by the fact he has 190 AC Milan appearances to his name despite only turning 21 years of age last month.

“Given his stature for both club and country in his home nation, it seems almost inconceivable that he could end up at Goodison Park anytime soon, even if they do have Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

“You’d have to assume that bigger teams than Everton, with all due respect, would be keen on the stopper, who looks to have an excellent future ahead of him.

“The Toffees may be trying to show some ambition, but it would be a shock if they got this over the line.”

Viji Jeevathayalan

“Make no mistake about it, Gianluigi Donnarumma would represent a major upgrade on Pickford.

“The latter has embarrassed himself and Everton countless times with mind-numbingly amateur mistakes – just look at his infamous howler in the Merseyside derby at Anfield when he dropped a clanger and saw Divock Origi pounce from a yard out.

“Standing at an imposing 6 foot 5, Donnarumma just seems perfectly built for PL football and all the rough and tumble you get from it. His height automatically radiates a sense of calm and authority to proceedings, something that the 6 foot 1 Pickford desperately lacks. The current Everton shot-stopper is on the shorter side when compared to other goalkeepers in the division, and so swooping for Donnarumma makes perfect sense.”

Kealan Hughes

“While Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the top prospects in Europe and could go on to be one of the best goalkeepers around, he would still be an expensive outlay that Everton can’t afford to splash out on currently.

“Carlo Ancelotti needs to strengthen a number of areas in his squad and already has a steady pair of hands in Jordan Pickford, even if he has made poor errors of late, namely against Manchester United and Newcastle.

“Donnarumma would demand high wages and Milan an expensive transfer fee, yet with a shaky defence in front of him – which this season has conceded 46 goals in 29 league games – he will be unable to stop goals flying past him.

“As a result, this is one they should put on the back burner in order to concentrate on targets who could make more of an immediate impact.”

