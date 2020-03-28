Everton’s Theo Walcott stays amused with obstacle course

As the days pass during lockdown, footballers could be forgiven for growing bored and fed up with the new life they find themselves in, but instead it has sparked creativity amongst some.

Various social media challenges have kept players occupied and given them a chance to display their football skills, while the likes of Wolves’ Luke Matheson have tried their hand at other activities, such as baking.

Theo Walcott has also come up with his unique mode of entertainment, and he has created an obstacle course in his own garden made up of various household equipment.

In typical fashion the course poses a variety of challenges, which is credit to the winger for his inventive work, though he did complete it with ease – which is perhaps to be expected.

He videoed himself completing the course alongside the Mission Impossible theme tune playing in the background, with Walcott attempting to recreate the best moves of Tom Cruise in the movie franchise.

It will be intriguing to see if his creativity catches on. He has asked fans what they have been up to so he may look to replicate what they have been doing in order to pass the next month without football.

