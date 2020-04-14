Three iconic goals that Everton fans will never forget

The Blues have scored some beautiful goals over the years and have nurtured some real talent – here’s a look back at some of the most iconic Everton goal-scoring moments.

Phil Jagielka vs Liverpool (2014/15 Premier League)

The Toffees have had some miserable luck in Merseyside derbies, but this game wasn’t going to be a defeat for the Blue half of the city. In what looked to be a sure win for Liverpool as the final seconds ticked down, up popped Phil Jagielka to leave his mark at Anfield.

The match was a slow one, with Steven Gerrard only breaking the deadlock in the second half through a free-kick. After the opener, action quietened down again until Everton’s captain took it upon himself to ensure the Blues weren’t leaving without a result.

Jagielka sent a rocket of a shot soaring into the back of the net from well outside the box on the half-volley, snubbing any hopes their rivals had of resurrecting their sluggish league form.

Louis Saha vs Chelsea (2009 FA Cup final)

Everton’s most recent trophy was back in 1995, but this FA Cup final looked certain to be their first piece of silverware in more than a decade.

Louis Saha got the Toffees off to a flying start after just 26 seconds into the match – getting his side immediately onto the front foot but also writing his name in the history books. The Frenchman’s stunning strike became the fastest ever goal scored in an FA Cup final and he still holds that record to this day.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Chelsea overturned Saha’s historic goal and went on to win the fixture 2-1, but Everton’s achievements that day have arguably been talked about more than the winners.

Wayne Rooney vs Arsenal (2002/03 Premier League)

One of the most infamous pieces of commentary came from this particular goal. The goal that became the start of Wayne Rooney’s glittering football career.

Not long after breaking through Everton’s academy into the first team, a 16-year-old Rooney featured on the bench against Arsenal who were unbeaten in 30 league games at the time.

After coming on deep into the second half, Rooney paved his way to superstardom following a sensational long-range strike to register a win over the reigning Premier League champions. Nobody expected it, but the teenager was confident and would go on to become his country’s highest goalscorer and most capped player in history.

‘Remember the name, Wayne Rooney!’

What other iconic Everton goals have you enjoyed over the years? Let us know in the comments!