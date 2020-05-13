Everton fans unconvinced by Alex Iwobi

Everton fans have been unconvinced by the performances from summer arrival Alex Iwobi this season, so much so that some would like to see him sold already.

One account on Twitter posed the question ‘keep or sell’ in regards to the 24-year-old and much of the Toffees faithful have been responding in their masses.

Iwobi joined the Goodison Park-based outfit in a deal worth £34m from Arsenal back in August and has gone on to feature 22 times this campaign, starting just twice under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

He doesn’t have much to show for it either, having only scored one goal and provided two assists in that time, via Transfermarkt.

In addition, the Nigerian wide man averages 1.2 shots and dribbles per game but also loses possession 0.7 times and has 1.7 unsuccessful touches each match too (WhoScored).

His poor form has been reflected in his Transfermarkt valuation which now sits just under £23m – the fourth highest in the Everton squad.

Here’s what some supporters have been saying about him…

Throw in the bin — Paul Speed (@PaulSpeed93) May 11, 2020

Give away — johncolf (@Johncolf) May 11, 2020

We had our pants pulled down with his transfer fee. Another frustrating player on the expensive salary listing. — dt (@RyderSezLesbos) May 11, 2020

Giveaway — Danny (@DannyUTFT) May 11, 2020

If Arsenal wanted to off load him, and it’s worse Arsenal squad for years, says it all, very average and isn’t good enough to take us to the next level — Carl EFC Peate (@CPeate) May 11, 2020

Sell and try to get a better winger. — Lee Molton (@leemolton) May 11, 2020

I’ve got the engine running ready to deliver him to anyone who wants him. If we was to keep him he needs alot more consistency, but for me he doesnt look like a footballer, looks like he has no clue on positioning or what he is supposed to be doing with or without the ball — Rob gaskell (@Robertgaskelly1) May 11, 2020

The Walcott and Iwobi transfers have the whiff of dodgy, Uzbekistani financial dealings about them to me. Overpriced and unnessacary. He’s not bad but he’s taking valuable minutes off Gordon, who we should at least try and develop. — Andrew Macauley (@edscouse247) May 11, 2020

Sell. Was a panick buy — Terry Meyler (@Terrymeyler) May 11, 2020

Sell in a heartbeat — William (@Will72427610) May 11, 2020

Give away! Like the kid but not good enough for what we’re trying to do & get to! — احمد دغيم 🇪🇬 (@ADoghem) May 11, 2020

Get this boy out the club and bring a Ademola lookman back — 🐢 (@theboydaanyaal) May 11, 2020

Ged rid not good enough as we have seen, no one knows his best position — Mick (@micktheblue1) May 11, 2020

Sell, offers nothing except the odd bit of skill. He’s really the Nigerian McGeady without the pace — Philip Holding (@Philip98EFC) May 12, 2020

I’m just not convinced by him at all – another dud in my opinion with the odd few minutes of doing something 🤨 — Paul (@PaulPaulgaynor) May 12, 2020

Sell, for me, he’s poorer version of Ross Barkley doesnt take enough responsibility or take risks in the final 3rd, happier to pass into dangerous areas for others than attack himself! — John Moran (@moranjm9) May 12, 2020

Hes useless he runs along side opposition never tackles like he’s scared to get his socks dirty , sell, sell — Karl lang (@Karllang3) May 11, 2020

