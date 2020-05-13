 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Everton News
Everton fans unconvinced by Alex Iwobi

Everton fans unconvinced by Alex Iwobi

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 07:47am

Everton fans have been unconvinced by the performances from summer arrival Alex Iwobi this season, so much so that some would like to see him sold already.

One account on Twitter posed the question ‘keep or sell’ in regards to the 24-year-old and much of the Toffees faithful have been responding in their masses.

Alex Iwobi - keep or sell this summer?

Get rid ASAP

Get rid ASAP

He must stay

He must stay

Iwobi joined the Goodison Park-based outfit in a deal worth £34m from Arsenal back in August and has gone on to feature 22 times this campaign, starting just twice under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

He doesn’t have much to show for it either, having only scored one goal and provided two assists in that time, via Transfermarkt.

In addition, the Nigerian wide man averages 1.2 shots and dribbles per game but also loses possession 0.7 times and has 1.7 unsuccessful touches each match too (WhoScored).

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

His poor form has been reflected in his Transfermarkt valuation which now sits just under £23m – the fourth highest in the Everton squad.

Here’s what some supporters have been saying about him…

AND in other news, Everton fans react to STUNNING £3m exit report

Article title: Everton fans unconvinced by Alex Iwobi

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 