Everton fans blast links to Martin Braithwaite

Everton have been linked with a shock summer move this weekend, and it has left fans at Goodison Park absolutely reeling.

According to reports in Spain from Sport.es, the Toffees are interested in signing Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite and are considering a move for him at the end of the season.

The former Middlesborough forward was only signed by the La Liga giants last month, but they will not sell him for less than the £15m they paid Leganes for him.

Barcelona were granted a special exemption to land Braithwaite after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the remainder of the season through serious injury.

It appears Carlo Ancelotti would be keen on bringing the 28-year-old back to England if such claims are to be believed, and this is how fans have been reacting to the news…

You mean the same fella who couldn't hack it at Middlesbrough? No thank you — Hayley (@HayG137) March 28, 2020

Joke player at a Circus club. I’d steer clear. — FI_Morky (@FMorky) March 28, 2020

He’s not even championship standard. Next — . (@BenIsEngland) March 28, 2020

Clearly, there aren’t many at Goodison Park that would be keen on the Italian making a ploy for the Barcelona striker, blasting him for being a “joke player” who is at a “circus club” whilst one fan believed Braithwaite wasn’t even at the standard of the Championship.

The Danish international has played 30 times this season, scoring eight goals across La Liga and the Copa del Rey, but he is yet to find the net since joining the Catalan giants last month.

He’s actually only featured for a total of 128 minutes across three appearances, via Transfermarkt.

Some have likened him to Sandro Ramirez, who has also played for the Spanish champions after coming through the famous La Masia academy before he moved onto Malaga, the side he would join Everton from in 2017 for £5.2m.

The 24-year-old has barely played for the Toffees, only 16 times in fact, and has gone out on loan back to his homeland, Spain, on three different occasions.

Another Sandro — Pure Toffee (@GuyanMatt) March 28, 2020

He’s probably another Sandro — Luke Blanchard (@lukeblanchard17) March 28, 2020

A couple of supporters in Merseyside couldn’t help but poke fun at Braithwaite, too, following his embarrassing unveiling at Barcelona – no fans showed up, and the striker struggled to showcase his skills as seen here. Quite pathetic really.

That the fella who coukdnt do keepy ups 😂😂 — James (@JEfc83) March 28, 2020

He’s the lad that couldn’t do five keep ups? No ta — Paul Albertsen (@AlbertsenPaul) March 28, 2020

