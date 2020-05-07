Everton fans discuss ex-winger Ademola Lookman

Everton fans have been embroiled in a debate over one of their former players on social media this week.

One account on Twitter asked supporters to discuss Ademola Lookman, posing the question – ‘overrated or underrated?’

The 22-year-old departed Goodison Park in the summer following a two-year spell at the club, joining previous loan club RB Leipzig on a permanent deal.

Lookman signed a five-year contract at the Bundesliga outfit but has only featured eight times this campaign, playing a total of 245 minutes, via Transfermarkt.

Everton clinched the young winger from Charlton Athletic in a £7.5m deal and clearly he divided opinion during his short time at the Toffees.

Some fans believe he was criminally underused whilst others have blasted his attitude, leading to comparisons to current striker Moise Kean.

The former England U21 international is now valued at £12.15m by Transfermarkt, a decrease from the £18m tag handed to him back in 2018.

Here’s how the Goodison Park faithful have been reacting…

Overrated! Attention span of a goldfish and had no discipline on the pitch. Thats why he can only be trusted coming off the bench. Doesn’t understand the basics, another bolasie! — Sean Ready (@ready1878) May 6, 2020

A complete waste — Jöth (@DonCarlo1878) May 6, 2020

A 100% could’ve been. Obviously someone with all the talent in the world, but one who frustrates the hell out of the coaches. Looks like we did well moving him on. — Socially Distanced From Life For Now (@croupier1970) May 6, 2020

Massively overrated. — generalmont (@generalmont) May 6, 2020

Has skill and potential but so have many others before him who did not fulfill their early promise. Consistency seemed to be his biggest problem and possibly a tendency to sulk. Needs to find what’s missing if he is not going to fall by the wayside. — C (@chughs67) May 6, 2020

Would have kept him! Still young promising lad! — Matthew Broley (@BroleyMatthew) May 6, 2020

Overrated by himself . He defo thinks hes better than he is and didnt need to put it in st training . Got great money for him as a flop — peter eustace (@EustacePeter) May 6, 2020

Good prospect but must be missing something if continuous managers keep leaving g him on the bench — geoff jones (@geoff4jones) May 6, 2020

Underrated. Not unlike Ross Barkley, he was completely mismanaged by his manager. Ultimately, he became resentful and it was apparent. I get it, though. Would have flourished under different conditions. — Josh Wilbert (@joshwilbert1) May 6, 2020

Kids got ability an there was good cases for him to have started , I was sorry to see him go tbh — Mark kidda (@Mark53779049) May 6, 2020

He is like Moise Kean. Clearly has a lot of talent but still has to improve a lot to become a really good player — RD N Æ Y-93 (@rodmeeeee) May 6, 2020

Under used . — DanRowley usm mr Everton 2015 (@rowleydan) May 6, 2020

Exactly like kean has potential but not got the right attitude — ancelotti_bluewhitearmy (@carlos_bluearmy) May 6, 2020

