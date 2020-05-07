 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Everton News
Everton fans discuss ex-winger Ademola Lookman

Everton fans discuss ex-winger Ademola Lookman

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 7/5/2020 | 07:30pm

Everton fans have been embroiled in a debate over one of their former players on social media this week.

One account on Twitter asked supporters to discuss Ademola Lookman, posing the question – ‘overrated or underrated?’

The 22-year-old departed Goodison Park in the summer following a two-year spell at the club, joining previous loan club RB Leipzig on a permanent deal.

Ademola Lookman - overrated or underrated?

Overrated

Overrated

Underrated

Underrated

Lookman signed a five-year contract at the Bundesliga outfit but has only featured eight times this campaign, playing a total of 245 minutes, via Transfermarkt.

Everton clinched the young winger from Charlton Athletic in a £7.5m deal and clearly he divided opinion during his short time at the Toffees.

Some fans believe he was criminally underused whilst others have blasted his attitude, leading to comparisons to current striker Moise Kean.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working...

The former England U21 international is now valued at £12.15m by Transfermarkt, a decrease from the £18m tag handed to him back in 2018.

Here’s how the Goodison Park faithful have been reacting…

AND in other news, Everton fans really want to get rid of this midfielder…

Article title: Everton fans discuss ex-winger Ademola Lookman

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 