 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Everton News
Everton fans drool over prospect of landing Ibrahim Sangare

Everton fans drool over prospect of landing Ibrahim Sangare

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 4/5/2020 | 08:00pm

Everton supporters have been left drooling over the prospect of signing a new midfielder after reports emerged linking them with a previous target.

According to the Express, the Toffees are eyeing up a cut-price swoop for Toulouse powerhouse Ibrahim Sangare following their relegation from Ligue 1.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

It’s claimed that Les Violets were set to stick to their £22m asking price for the 22-year-old, but these circumstances leave them with little option over his future at the club.

There’s also a belief that Everton, as well as Newcastle, have been tracking Sangare for the past 18 months, so now is the perfect time to strike, especially as the Merseyside outfit are yet to properly replace Idrissa Gueye.

Can Ibrahim Sangare finally replace Idrissa Gueye?

100%

100%

NO!

NO!

The Ivory Coast international has been in fine form despite his club sitting rock bottom of the French top-flight by quite some margin. He has averaged 3.4 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 1.2 dribbles and 1.1 shots per game – registering just one assist via WhoScored.

Yet many at Goodison Park would love to see him join the club this summer.

Here’s what has been said…

AND in other news, Alex Bruce reacts to Everton in interest in SUPERSTAR…

Article title: Everton fans drool over prospect of landing Ibrahim Sangare

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 