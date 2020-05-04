Everton fans drool over prospect of landing Ibrahim Sangare

Everton supporters have been left drooling over the prospect of signing a new midfielder after reports emerged linking them with a previous target.

According to the Express, the Toffees are eyeing up a cut-price swoop for Toulouse powerhouse Ibrahim Sangare following their relegation from Ligue 1.

It’s claimed that Les Violets were set to stick to their £22m asking price for the 22-year-old, but these circumstances leave them with little option over his future at the club.

There’s also a belief that Everton, as well as Newcastle, have been tracking Sangare for the past 18 months, so now is the perfect time to strike, especially as the Merseyside outfit are yet to properly replace Idrissa Gueye.

Can Ibrahim Sangare finally replace Idrissa Gueye?

The Ivory Coast international has been in fine form despite his club sitting rock bottom of the French top-flight by quite some margin. He has averaged 3.4 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 1.2 dribbles and 1.1 shots per game – registering just one assist via WhoScored.

Yet many at Goodison Park would love to see him join the club this summer.

Here’s what has been said…

scheiderlin out, sangare in, incredibe business — ❗️ (@ftbl_jared) May 3, 2020

Marcel, work your magic! — Halsey Nim (@nimalen316) May 3, 2020

If we can get him for 15 mil I’d be happy maybe offer them schniederlin — Jonathan Mcculpha (@mcculpha) May 3, 2020

Is it on? Ridiculous price if so.. — Marcel B (@DNA_EFC) May 3, 2020

Yes please — Sam Hoare (@mrSamHoare) May 3, 2020

Yeah hes someone who we dont have in our midfield — carlo magnifico (@carlooleole) May 3, 2020

Yes please – @elpivoteftbl rates him as well — Gary Holmes (@homsey73) May 3, 2020

If there is even the smallest chance of getting him, then take it. — Matt ♿️ (@Matt_S_1982) May 3, 2020

Yeeeeeeees .. great player 👌👌👌 — ABOOD SHAHEEN 💙 (@3boodrak) May 3, 2020

Yeah and let schniederlin go, get rid of Sigurdsson and bring in someone like Rodriguez who can play on the left — Jonathan Mcculpha (@mcculpha) May 3, 2020

Sign him up quick — TheProSpartanGamer (@prospartangamer) May 3, 2020

Absolutely! — Josh Wilbert (@joshwilbert1) May 3, 2020

110% deffo this kid got talent — Carl Taylor (@dynamiteOrphan) May 4, 2020

