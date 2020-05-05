 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans react to emerging Moise Kean news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 5/5/2020 | 08:00pm

Moise Kean has endured a tumultuous debut season at Everton.

He first was dropped for disciplinary breaches in November after being late for a meeting for the second time, and then he became the substitute that got substituted just a month later.

But more recently, he’s been in the news for breaking the government’s lockdown restrictions. On top of that, the striker has only managed one goal in 26 appearances.

It’s certainly not gone to plan at Goodison Park for Kean, and now fans have been discussing his future at the club after fresh reports emerged from Italy.

According to newspaper La Nazione, via Sport Witness, the Italian’s agent Mino Raiola is trying to bring him back to the Serie A this summer with Roma a touted destination should they move on from Patrick Kluivert.

What should Everton do with Moise Kean this summer?

Sell him!

Sell him!

Keep him!

Keep him!

The Toffees faithful are torn about whether the 20-year-old should be sold or not, only causing him to be an even more divisive figure amongst Merseyside.

Kean is currently valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt less than a year after paying Juventus an initial €27.5m (£24m) for his signature.

Here’s what has been said so far…

