Everton fans react to emerging Moise Kean news

Moise Kean has endured a tumultuous debut season at Everton.

He first was dropped for disciplinary breaches in November after being late for a meeting for the second time, and then he became the substitute that got substituted just a month later.

But more recently, he’s been in the news for breaking the government’s lockdown restrictions. On top of that, the striker has only managed one goal in 26 appearances.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

It’s certainly not gone to plan at Goodison Park for Kean, and now fans have been discussing his future at the club after fresh reports emerged from Italy.

According to newspaper La Nazione, via Sport Witness, the Italian’s agent Mino Raiola is trying to bring him back to the Serie A this summer with Roma a touted destination should they move on from Patrick Kluivert.

What should Everton do with Moise Kean this summer?

Sell him! Vote Keep him! Vote

The Toffees faithful are torn about whether the 20-year-old should be sold or not, only causing him to be an even more divisive figure amongst Merseyside.

Kean is currently valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt less than a year after paying Juventus an initial €27.5m (£24m) for his signature.

Here’s what has been said so far…

Need to be keeping him. He’ll come good. — Matthew Barry (@EFCMatt1) May 4, 2020

🚮 he has been rubbish & utter disgrace https://t.co/t2Aft0xHwe — Bainesy (@Bainesy38579264) May 5, 2020

I like the kid . I think he will be a class act. I certainly wouldn’t want to mark him around the penalty box — Mutley (@nooouch) May 4, 2020

Get rid bad apple — Mickmcefc🇮🇪 (@Mickmcefc1) May 4, 2020

Has he apologised for his actions? Normally I would say he needs a second season, but got a bad gut feeling about him being a major flop — Gilroy (@AlexGilroyElbow) May 4, 2020

He’s barely played and we won’t sell a player after moving mountains last year just to get him. What would we gain by selling him? Tell me that? We need young, promising talent to push us forward and he’s has it. — Penn State are Cotton Bowl Champs! (@IamBradMinoski) May 4, 2020

Get rid asap — A southern blue EFC (@bertb1978) May 4, 2020

He’s a young lad and acts like it. He’s clearly got talent, but there’s a smack of Mario Balotelli about him. That’s worrying. — bladder (@TyroneHollow) May 4, 2020

Keep him. He’s barely got play time it’s been one year and he’s young give him a chance to get the hang of everything — Dr. Umar Oluwafemi Johnson (@jkasoro2) May 4, 2020

Hes uselessand a liability, oust him. — OnThe308 (@OnThe308) May 4, 2020

Definitely keep him. Very few players his age succeed straight away in a foreign country. He has the talent, just needs time and the right coaching. Another full season under Carlo should help. — Alex (@the_alexpeace) May 5, 2020

He’s absolutely dreadful.. send him back 🤷‍♂️ — Maxwell Silverhammer (@maximossilver) May 5, 2020

Got to nurture him. Carlo can improve him and make him worldclass. Plenty of potential. Will be a better asset in a few seasons. Just needs more time on and off pitch to mature. It’s up to him. However EFC can’t condone anymore attitude problems. Hard work and application only. — Jeffrey hitchmough (@Jeffreyhitchmo1) May 5, 2020

Kean has insane potential and we would be stupid to let him go. — kevin (@KDoc84) May 4, 2020

AND in other news, Everton must strengthen in this CRUCIAL area next season…