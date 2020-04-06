 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Everton News
Everton fans react to Richarlison tweet

Everton fans react to Richarlison tweet

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 09:10am

Everton fans have been going nuts over their winger Richarlison after he posted the lyrics to his very own chant over the weekend.

The Brazilian is clearly a fan favourite at Goodison Park and he has proven to be one of Carlo Ancelotti’s key figures this campaign, scoring ten times in the Premier League from 27 appearances.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

This includes some strikes in massive matches such as against arch-rivals Liverpool as well as against Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves who are all European contenders.

His form in the blue ends of Merseyside has seen his valuation trend in the direction, going from £31.5m in August 2018 to £58.5m last month, via Transfermarkt.

During the January transfer window, the Toffees hierarchy rejected approaches from La Liga giants Barcelona for their enigmatic frontman. Sky Sports reported the bid to be around €100 (£85m) and given they are apparently long-term admirers of the 22-year-old, that one could arguably resurface in the future.

Would you accept a £100m bid for Richarlison this summer?

Yes! Reinvest into squad.

Yes! Reinvest into squad.

No, not in a million years!

No, not in a million years!

We’re unable to show the full Richarlison tweet as there’s an expletive in there, but it can be read here and goes something like this… “He’s Brazilian he only cost 50 million and we think he’s ……. brilliant, RICHARLISON!”

Here’s how supporters have been reacting…

AND in other news, Everton could make huge statement by landing ex-PL STAR…

Article title: Everton fans react to Richarlison tweet

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 