Everton fans react to Richarlison tweet

Everton fans have been going nuts over their winger Richarlison after he posted the lyrics to his very own chant over the weekend.

The Brazilian is clearly a fan favourite at Goodison Park and he has proven to be one of Carlo Ancelotti’s key figures this campaign, scoring ten times in the Premier League from 27 appearances.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

This includes some strikes in massive matches such as against arch-rivals Liverpool as well as against Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves who are all European contenders.

His form in the blue ends of Merseyside has seen his valuation trend in the direction, going from £31.5m in August 2018 to £58.5m last month, via Transfermarkt.

During the January transfer window, the Toffees hierarchy rejected approaches from La Liga giants Barcelona for their enigmatic frontman. Sky Sports reported the bid to be around €100 (£85m) and given they are apparently long-term admirers of the 22-year-old, that one could arguably resurface in the future.

Would you accept a £100m bid for Richarlison this summer?

Yes! Reinvest into squad. Vote No, not in a million years! Vote

We’re unable to show the full Richarlison tweet as there’s an expletive in there, but it can be read here and goes something like this… “He’s Brazilian he only cost 50 million and we think he’s ……. brilliant, RICHARLISON!”

Here’s how supporters have been reacting…

So lucky to have this absolute baller as part of the blue family. This guy understands us….cause he is us!!! 💙💙💙💙 — Mike (@Mike47506739) April 4, 2020

Love you Richy 💙 — Big Fella Yerry (@MainManMina) April 4, 2020

GOAT🐐 Miss you fella💙 — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) April 4, 2020

start of last season i was convinced Tosun and Richarlison where going to be unplayable as a duo. Especially after the Wolves game on the opening day. — aj (@1986_legend) April 4, 2020

Never leave lad 😘 — Falcon Blues (@FalconBlues1878) April 4, 2020

YESSS RICHY LAD 🔵🇧🇷 — ZestyZouma (@ZestyZouma) April 4, 2020

© breach that Richy, 30 grand to the minibus fund please fella — Jacob (@Jacob_1878) April 4, 2020

Cannot wait to sing it again. You’re genuinely loved and appreciated mate 💙💙 — Ste Kelly (@stekellyefc) April 4, 2020

AND in other news, Everton could make huge statement by landing ex-PL STAR…