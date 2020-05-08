Everton fans don’t want Djibril Sidibe permanently

Everton are still yet to make a decision over the future of loan ace Djibril Sidibe, according to the ECHO, and supporters have been discussing whether they should enforce their option to buy or not.

And it’s clear to see that not many would like to see the Monaco man at Goodison Park next season.

The report claims that the Toffees are still weighing up a £12.7m transfer for French right-back, but their decision is likely to hinge on their plans for Jonjoe Kenny, which is up in the air with the Bundesliga set to return to action this month.

Everton have to trigger the clause by the 1st of June, so time is running out and they will have to make a decision in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old has featured 24 times this season, contributing four assists across the Premier League and cup competitions, via Transfermarkt.

He has often kept vice-captain Seamus Coleman out of the side under Carlo Ancelotti.

But despite his regular presence on the pitch, not many in Merseyside would like to see him stay past his temporary spell.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the news…

No chance been found out. Positional play is awful — All things Everton (@OnlyEverton1878) May 6, 2020

Not for me, bring Kenny back instead as Sidibe has too many off games and caught out of position a lot. — Lee Molton (@leemolton) May 6, 2020

Waste of money! Send him back — Matt Vicary (@Vicaz22) May 6, 2020

Not for me, hell of a cross but can’t defend to save his life — Sam Mckee (@Sam_Mckee10) May 6, 2020

Difficult. Too inconsistent and shaky when defending. — Nic (@Lewindowksi) May 6, 2020

No no no no — Luke Blanchard (@lukeblanchard17) May 6, 2020

Absolutely no chance — Andy Glassey (@trickyblue) May 6, 2020

Let me help them. The answer is no. — alan baillie (@kenshite_out) May 6, 2020

If we buy a player as bad as this then loans are pointless,he’s already proved he’s terrible, how much evidence do we need? 🙈 — Dougie (@_dougmister) May 6, 2020

No useless give Kenny a go — Johnny C (@johnocallagha11) May 6, 2020

Plays like a lost badger, get him out — Add your name (@nexustweetsme) May 6, 2020

Turned into Tony Hibbert towards the end, look elsewhere — JamesADixon (@JamesDixon17) May 6, 2020

No please no — Aziz EFC (@Aziz_EFC) May 6, 2020

I would rather have Kenny — Dave Jones (@Jones75Dave) May 6, 2020

