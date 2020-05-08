 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans don't want Djibril Sidibe permanently

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 08:00am

Everton are still yet to make a decision over the future of loan ace Djibril Sidibe, according to the ECHO, and supporters have been discussing whether they should enforce their option to buy or not.

And it’s clear to see that not many would like to see the Monaco man at Goodison Park next season.

The report claims that the Toffees are still weighing up a £12.7m transfer for French right-back, but their decision is likely to hinge on their plans for Jonjoe Kenny, which is up in the air with the Bundesliga set to return to action this month.

Everton have to trigger the clause by the 1st of June, so time is running out and they will have to make a decision in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old has featured 24 times this season, contributing four assists across the Premier League and cup competitions, via Transfermarkt.

He has often kept vice-captain Seamus Coleman out of the side under Carlo Ancelotti.

But despite his regular presence on the pitch, not many in Merseyside would like to see him stay past his temporary spell.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the news…

