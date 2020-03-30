Everton fans react to potential Theo Walcott exit

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti appears to be already gearing up for next season if reports emerging over the weekend are to be believed.

According to the Mirror [March 29th, page 77], winger Theo Walcott has been made available for transfer after failing to impress the 60-year-old ever since he took the reins back in December.

It’s claimed that the club will try to move the 31-year-old on should any reasonable offer come in for him this summer. He’s currently valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt and is on a healthy pay packet of £100k-per-week with his contract not set to expire until 2021.

Should Theo Walcott be sold before Gylfi Sigurdsson?

He's deadwood, so YES! Vote No way, get rid of Gylfi! Vote

And fans have been discussing his future on social media, here’s what has been said so far…

Good , and thank god — James Andrews (@SavEliiz2014) March 29, 2020

Good bye mercenary. — vote labour (@glynroberts1878) March 29, 2020

The most fantastico news of isolation so far, just need the others to follow suit! https://t.co/JQgLsG8XLR — Joseph Dunn (@JosephDunn8) March 29, 2020

Finally some good news 💪🏻 — st cuths fc (@CuthsSt) March 29, 2020

There were those fully behind the ploy, claiming it was “finally good news” with one supporter even blasting the Englishman for being a “mercenary”.

Walcott has made 25 appearances this term, but has only managed to find the net once whilst three assists in all competitions is hardly inspiring either.

As a winger, his numbers are just as dire, averaging a mere 0.4 crosses, 0.6 key passes and 1.6 unsuccessful touches per game in the Premier League, per WhoScored.

However, there were some fans who would rather see other names out the exit door before the veteran wide man, most notably Gylfi Sigurdsson – a further member of the Toffees faithful said he’d accept as little as £5m for the Icelandic playmaker as he’s been the “biggest waste of money” in the club’s history.

Sigurdsson should be the first out the door. I’d accept as little as £5m for him. Biggest waste of money in our history surely. — Ryan Mark (@ryanmh1985) March 29, 2020

Hes not great but theres other players id be selling before him, we’re short on right wing options as it is and he’d still do a job as a backup or off the bench — ⁷ (@H_OwensRA7) March 29, 2020

Surely sigurdsson has to go before him https://t.co/xub2kxzPKS — phoebe dowling 🌻 (@phoebe_xix) March 29, 2020

I’d sooner sell Sandro, Bolasie, Niasse, Martina, Iwobi and Sigurdsson ahead of him. He’s not a starter but a decent squad player. https://t.co/msDTTtnpFg — Joe Williams (@Joewillo180) March 29, 2020

Not Being funny but I’d prefer him than the other deadwood we won’t or can’t sell https://t.co/7WgvbyH0jr — CeeJay Allen⚡️👷🏼‍♂️ (@CeeJay_EFC) March 29, 2020

Other names listed included Sandro Ramirez, Yannick Bolasie and Cuco Martina while others had their doubts over whether they could actually rid Goodison Park of Walcott.

We shouldn’t hold our breath — gibbo78 (@gibbo59921397) March 29, 2020

Will have to take a major hit to get shut of him — Dave Taylor (@davetaylor62) March 29, 2020

Who’s going to pay his transfer fee, let alone his wages? Best we can hope for is loan move with subsidised wages. — Paul EFC 86 (@PaulEFC86) March 29, 2020

Few things you can guarantee in life. 1. Taxes 2. No one is buying Walcott. — Ben (@eton5s) March 29, 2020

