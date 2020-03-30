 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans react to potential Theo Walcott exit

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 30/3/2020 | 08:20am

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti appears to be already gearing up for next season if reports emerging over the weekend are to be believed.

According to the Mirror [March 29th, page 77], winger Theo Walcott has been made available for transfer after failing to impress the 60-year-old ever since he took the reins back in December.

It’s claimed that the club will try to move the 31-year-old on should any reasonable offer come in for him this summer. He’s currently valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt and is on a healthy pay packet of £100k-per-week with his contract not set to expire until 2021.

And fans have been discussing his future on social media, here’s what has been said so far…

There were those fully behind the ploy, claiming it was “finally good news” with one supporter even blasting the Englishman for being a “mercenary”.

Walcott has made 25 appearances this term, but has only managed to find the net once whilst three assists in all competitions is hardly inspiring either.

As a winger, his numbers are just as dire, averaging a mere 0.4 crosses, 0.6 key passes and 1.6 unsuccessful touches per game in the Premier League, per WhoScored.

However, there were some fans who would rather see other names out the exit door before the veteran wide man, most notably Gylfi Sigurdsson – a further member of the Toffees faithful said he’d accept as little as £5m for the Icelandic playmaker as he’s been the “biggest waste of money” in the club’s history.

Other names listed included Sandro Ramirez, Yannick Bolasie and Cuco Martina while others had their doubts over whether they could actually rid Goodison Park of Walcott.

