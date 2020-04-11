Two Everton players who have let Ancelotti down this season

Everton have had a whirlwind of a season, feeling almost every emotion there is to feel in football, including the heart-stopping, gut-wrenching nerves of being sat in the relegation zone.

But the Blues have pulled it all back in magnificent style, clawing their way out of the bottom three to sit comfortably just six points behind sixth-placed Wolves. Not everyone has pulled their weight in this uphill battle, though, and here’s a look at a couple who are guilty as charged…

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Really shocking stuff to see how much the Icelandic midfielder has declined this campaign. When he joined Everton back in 2017, he boasted an impressive 10 goal and 13 assist final season with Swansea and was hailed for his impressive free-kicks and strikes from long-range.

However, the 30-year-old is a shell of the talent that caught Everton’s eye and this season has been a torrid one for both parties. Sigurdsson has registered just one goal and one assist in the Premier League this term, nowhere near on track to match last year’s 13 goals and six assists.

The skipper’s latest performance against Chelsea was nothing short of abysmal. Sigurdsson made no attempt to shoot, failed to win a single duel and attempted no tackles, interceptions or blocks. It was clean sweep of poor player performances in that game, but the Iceland international was the stand out underperformer. His football has been woeful and his attitude seems to be even worse.

Isolation Busters: The only quiz you need to cure your boredem

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

Tom Davies

For a player who does a lot for the club’s charity, Tom Davies doesn’t make much of an impact on the pitch. The 21-year-old has earned himself a measly WhoScored rating of 6.4 so far this season.

His weaknesses have been identified as passing, tackling and discipline which wouldn’t be too worrying if he was creating goals or banging them in himself. But Davies has scored just one goal in 21 league appearances this season. So what is he actually bringing to this Everton side?

He has started 15 Premier League games this term, playing the full 90 minutes on 12 occasions. Carlo Ancelotti must see something in him in order for Davies to have retained his place in the lineup, but as the transfer window approaches, he will need to start thinking about fighting for a starting position. There’s only so far being a ‘young, local lad’ can carry you.

Who has been worse for Everton this season?

Gylfi Sigurdsson Vote Tom Davies Vote Other Vote

Everton fans, do you agree with the above or are there other players who just haven’t pulled their weight this season?