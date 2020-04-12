Two unsung Everton players who have impressed this season

When looking at Everton’s mighty turnaround this season, it’s hard to focus on anyone else but Dominic Calvert-Lewin – the Toffee’s top scorer and also in the top ten highest scorers in the Premier League in 19/20.

But what about the others who have helped Carlo Ancelotti’s men claw their way out of the relegation zone?

Mason Holgate

It seems Ancelotti certainly is pleased with Holgate’s contribution this season after offering him a new five-year contract, however he has slipped under the radar a little with everyone else.

The 22-year-old averages 1.7 tackles and 3.3 clearances per game which is higher than Joe Gomez’s 0.9 tackles and 2.4 clearances. Holgate also averages more tackles per 90 minutes than teammates Michael Keane (1.1) and Yerry Mina (1.5) as well as being dribbled past less times (0.4) than Lucas Digne (1).

It’s difficult to notice a solid defensive performance when more often than not it’s spoiled by the goalkeeper behind. However, Holgate has been a rock in Everton’s defence and operates very well under Ancelotti.

Leighton Baines

Another defender with a lot to be appreciated for. Mr Everton himself might not have featured as much as the other defenders this season but he has had a positive impact whenever he has.

The Blues have lost just one game with Baines in the squad, a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates in February. In his last five games, the 35-year-old made an impressive ten clearances and eight tackles, making up for the likes of Mina who on one occasion didn’t complete a single tackle, block or interception.

With a fairly young squad, Baines brings the seniority and experience that money can never buy.

He might not have featured much for Everton this campaign, but when he has he’s been beneficial to the team and deserves plaudits for how he holds a squad under transition together.