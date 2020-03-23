£20 man one of Moshiri’s worst signings

Sam Allardyce was only in charge of Everton from November 30th 2017 to May 16th 2018, but he still found a way to waste plenty of Farhad Moshiri’s cash despite making only two signings.

One of these additions by the former England manager was Cenk Tosun, who arrived for an eye-watering £27m but has scored only ten goals for the club in 51 appearances.

The other of those two January signings was Theo Walcott, who has proven to be one of the worst signings of Moshiri’s reign.

Everton spent the significant sum of £20m on the ex-Southampton forward, who had been at Arsenal for 12 years of his career.

While he has unquestionably had an excellent career, earning 47 caps for England while also bagging over 100 goals for the Gunners, the arrival of a then 28-year-old Walcott probably wasn’t the best long-term investment.

Forget long-term investment – the Englishman has largely disappointed altogether since stepping foot on Merseyside.

The big-money forward only has ten goals in 79 appearances for Everton, meaning that the Allardyce signing has cost Moshiri £2m for every time he’s found the back of the net – not a fantastic value-for-money purchase.

He is now 31 years of age, and it feels unlikely that the Toffees will ever receive anything close to the £20m they spent on Walcott if they tried to sell him – he is very much in the twilight of his career right now.

It was a foolish signing from Allardyce, and one which has proven to be a waste of Moshiri’s cash rather than an astute acquisition.

Walcott only has one goal in 21 Premier League outings this season, and also earns £100k-a-week at Goodison Park which makes him even more of a drain on Moshiri’s resources – this was not a sensible signing from Allardyce, and Everton are being made to pay for it even in the former Crystal Palace boss’ absence.

