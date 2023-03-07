Everton had made plenty of financial missteps since Farhad Moshiri's takeover, with the Iranian arguably too keen to turn the club into a success that he opened himself to the various blunders.

In an effort to announce that the Toffees were around to compete with the big sides, he threw money at numerous talents who ultimately struggled under the weight of expectation and the often inflated transfer fee that came with it.

One prime example was the deal to bring Yannick Bolasie to Goodison Park, in a fee amounting to a mouth-watering £30m.

Although his struggles at the club were not of his own making, the mercurial trickster still represented terrible value for money considering how little impact he would have on the club.

Having starred for Crystal Palace with a pace and power that captured the attention of all who viewed him, it did not seem like a poor buy initially. In the end however, he did drain the Merseyside outfit.

How much did Yannick Bolasie cost Everton?

Having posted just 43 goal contributions in 144 games for the Eagles, it would have been lofty to see him as the man to come in and transform Ronald Koeman's attack.

However, his unique physical attributes and mind-boggling skillset suggested that he could create for both himself and others. He would have at the very least been the thorn in the side of any opposition, branded a "magician" by Alan Pardew.

But, very early on in his Everton career, he would receive a hammer blow that would send his career into a dramatic nosedive. On the receiving end of an innocuous challenge against Manchester United, the 33-year-old went sprawling to the ground.

He would suffer an ACL injury that would rule him out for 53 games, and in the end, would make just 32 total appearances for the club across his five-year spell. Journalist Alex Keble showcased his sympathy on Twitter, branding him "really unlucky".

Bolasie would endure various loan spells in an effort to regain fitness, to no avail, and his play style was never the same. Across the two years he was solidly at the club, including his wages and initial fee, he cost the club a whopping total of £37.8m.

Having lost that dynamism, he now plays his football in Turkey.

It has been a desperate fall from grace for the 6 foot 2 wide man, who promised so much but was let down by his own body just when he had made the bold step up. Indeed, he sadly drained Moshiri's coffers quite considerably.