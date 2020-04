Everton’s Yerry Mina sends message to fans amid pandemic

Everton star Yerry Mina has delivered a message to the general public amid the global pandemic.

Societies across the world have been brought to a standstill and in these times it’s important for role models and idols to reaffirm important messages to the general public.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

And that’s exactly what Mina has done in a short video clip.

The Colombia international has reminded fans of their responsibility to listen to the authorities, maintain good hygiene and observe social distancing rules.

In a second video, the 25-year-old also delivers a Spanish lesson for supporters to learn a handful of new phrases.