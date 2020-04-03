Everton target Poulsen has been compared to Benzema

Ever since Carlo Ancelotti arrived at the club Everton have been linked with a whole host of talented players from across Europe, including Yussuf Poulsen.

What’s the word?

Ancelotti’s appointment was always bound to prompt plenty of transfer speculation.

The Toffees are set to undergo an on-pitch revolution under the Italian’s tutelage but he seems likely to request a handful of new players in order to achieve the club’s ambitions.

And, according to German media outlet Bild, RB Leipzig attacker Poulsen is on the club’s radar, though Newcastle United are winning the race ahead of both Everton and West Ham United.

The report claims that the 6ft 4 colossus has handed in a transfer request due to a lack of game time under Julian Nagelsmann, and he is said to be available for a fee of €30m (£27m).

Lung-bursting and Benzema-esque

With 43 caps for the Denmark national side, Poulsen is already blessed with plenty of experience at both club and international level at just 25 years of age.

But what exactly can Everton fans expect from the mooted transfer target if he eventually makes the move to Merseyside?

Well, according to Bundesliga.com, there are shades of Karim Benzema in his style of play.

“Just like the Real Madrid forward, Poulsen is also not afraid to take aim himself and unleash venomous shots, while both are pretty useful in the air. He may not have always posted as impressive numbers as Werner, but similar to the way Benzema acts a decoy for the likes of Gareth Bale, among others, his importance to the team goes deeper than pure statistics.”

His numbers may not have been as impressive as Werner’s but that is certainly nothing to be ashamed of. After all, his strike partner is one of the hottest properties on the continent and it’s no coincidence that he is being consistently linked with a move to Liverpool.

But that is not to say that Poulsen is incapable of finding the net on a regular basis. In the 2018/19 season, for example, he scored 15 Bundesliga goals in 31 games while also providing four assists.

Beyond his prowess in front of goal, the former Lyngby BK ace offers plenty of energy and determination, pressing the opposition and defending from the front to ease the burden on the midfield.

Indeed, Werner has suggested that Poulsen has “an amazing set of lungs,” while former Leipzig teammate David Selke has uttered a similar sentiment: “He’s got the lungs of a horse – Yussi runs like crazy.”

A hard-working, Benzema-esque striker at the spearhead of Everton’s attack will certainly help to bring out the best in Richarlison and Bernard next season.

