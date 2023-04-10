Everton are weighing up an offer for Juventus defender Federico Gatti this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Gatti's future?

Sean Dyche currently has James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Conor Coady as his options at centre-back, but with the latter two both out of contract at the end of the season, reinforcements will be needed should either of the duo depart during the upcoming window.

The Italian international only arrived at the Allianz Stadium in January 2022 so has another four years remaining on his deal, but having made just 15 appearances under Massimiliano Allegri since putting pen to paper, is significantly low down in the boss’ pecking order and is unlikely to become a regular feature.

According to SerieBNews (via Sport Witness), Everton, alongside their Premier League rivals West Ham, are both “considering the option” of meeting Gatti’s €30m (£26m) valuation to bring him to England. The Toffees and the Irons believe that this would be “tempting” when it comes to him deciding whether to change countries, though it’s not known if Dyche himself would personally be keen to pursue him. The Merseyside outfit could also feel that he is “overpriced” with Juventus having paid just €7.5m (£6.5m) plus €2.25m (£1.9m) in add-ons.

Should Everton cash out on Gatti?

Everton won’t be in a position to know what their summer budget will be until they discover whether they are able to maintain their Premier League status, but should they be able to afford it, Gatti has to be one of the names on their list of targets.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the colossus currently averages 3.4 clearances, 1.8 aerial wins and 1.4 interceptions per league game, via WhoScored, displaying just how much of a rock he is at the heart of a backline, but he can also contribute to proceedings at the opposite end of the pitch. The Adidas-sponsored star has posted 11 goal contributions throughout his career (nine goals and two assists) and ranks in the 94th percentile for most shot-creating actions so is always looking to instigate moments of magic up top.

Gatti, who has been described as a centre-back that has “tons of passion” by Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini, also has experience playing at the highest level having represented Juventus in the Champions League so knows what it takes to be successful, making this a no-brainer of a deal to complete.