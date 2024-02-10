A worrying new update regarding Everton's points deduction in the Premier League has emerged, courtesy of journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Everton's ten-point deduction

The Blues have suffered so many disappointments this season, with off-field issues threatening to completely derail Sean Dyche's side's campaign as they desperately fight for survival between now and May.

While results have been adequate for much of the season, the ten-point penalty that has come Everton's way has rocked the club, throwing them into the relegation zone in the process. The Merseysiders have never dropped into the Championship since its former Second Division days, but there is now a genuine threat of that happening.

Some reports have even suggested that further punishments could come Everton's way due to their financial breaches, and another deduction would surely be too much to come back from in the relegation battle.

There has also been the ongoing issue surrounding the takeover of the Blues, with 777 Partners still not getting a deal over the line to replace Farhad Moshiri as owner, so it's fair to say that Goodison Park is a tense place to be at the moment.

According to a new update from Football Insider's O'Rourke, Everton may not be successful in appealing their points deduction, with a decision expected very soon.

"Everton are not likely to receive good news when the results of their appeal against the 10-point deduction for Financial Fair Play breaches is announced, sources have told Football Insider.

"The verdict is set to be announced in the middle of February. That means news on Everton’s potential fate for the 2023-24 campaign may be just days away."

This is another blow in what feels like a constant stream of negative updates this season, although it may not come as a huge surprise that an appeal is unlikely to be successful.

It is a hugely frustrating situation for Dyche and his players, whose performances this season don't warrant being in the relegation zone at all, with a mid-table spot coming their way currently without the 10-point penalty. It can't be easy to remain focused on on-pitch matters, but Everton have to do all they can to get themselves away from danger, preserving their Premier League status for another year.

The idea of dropping into the Championship doesn't bear thinking about, considering the impact it could have on the potential takeover and their finances in general, while the move to Bramley-Moore Dock next year needs to happen with the Blues playing in the top flight, not the second tier.

The hope is that the appeal does end up being successful, but the manner of this season suggests that good news won't come Everton's way, making for what could be a stressful next few months in the league, with big matches arriving every week.