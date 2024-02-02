Everton have been hit by a "messy" financial claim made by Premier League co-founder Jon Smith - one that could have dire consequences at Goodison Park if they are not careful.

Everton's season of woes

The Blues are in the middle of one of their more dramatic seasons in recent memory - one that threatens to be disastrous if they are not careful. In fairness to Sean Dyche and his players, they would be sitting in a solid position in the Premier League table if it wasn't for the 10-point deduction that has come their way - they would be 12th currently - but instead, they are in the relegation zone heading into the visit of Tottenham on Saturday lunchtime.

At the same time, Everton have had to deal with the takeover situation at Goodison, which still shows no sign of getting over the finish line, as 777 Partners look to strike a deal and become majority shareholders while also lending money to the club to keep afloat. The hits just appear to keep on coming for the Blues, however, with a fresh update one that supporters may not be enamoured to hear.

Premier League co-founder makes Everton claim

Speaking to Caught Offside, super agent and league co-creator Smith said that Everton will find themselves in impossible financial turmoil if the takeover does not go through, which itself is being made more difficult by the presence of previous investment from Russia, presumably through Alisher Usmanov.

"I’m hearing from the financial markets that (Everton’s potential new owners) 777, until fairly recently, had allegedly been in the marketplace looking for additional funds, which wouldn’t fill me with a lot of confidence. They’re, elegant, they’re good guys and I think they’ve got a good track record, so in some way, shape or form they’ll pass the proper person’s test.

"I know a lot about Everton and the funds, and the finances are incredibly messy. A lot of the money has come out of Russia for example, so that’s probably going to have to be addressed in terms of what is actually physically owed and what isn’t, and what comes under embargoed funds. They’ve also had a loan out there with a particular fund on which they’re paying a very high interest rate."

There is no question that this is another negative development for Everton, with fans no doubt tearing their hair out at the situation at this point. There seems to be a constant lack of progress with 777, with doubts surrounding their credentials, and the importance of ensuring they are the right owners cannot be emphasised enough.

The Blues find themselves at a potential crossroads in their history, with relegation to the Championship a real threat and a move to Bramley Moore Dock happening next year, and if they make the wrong financial decisions, Smith believes the club could even head into administration as early as next season.

Hopefully, the takeover ends up going through seamlessly, allowing a new era to begin at Everton, but these constant negative updates are doing little to ease the fears of supporters.