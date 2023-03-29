Everton's financial concerns will have major effects on the club if they are to be relegated this season amid the construction of their new stadium.

What's the latest in Everton's believed FFP breach?

On Friday, Everton were told of the news they were being passed on to an independent commission amid their alleged breach of the Financial Fair Play regulations.

The breach in question covers the 2021/2022 campaign where complaints were lodged by Leeds United and Burnley over Everton's financial state.

Rules state Premier League clubs are able to make losses of up to £105m across a three-year period, however, between 2018 and 2021, the Toffees recorded a staggering £370m loss.

And with the prospect of points deductions and relegation looming over the club, insider Graeme Bailey has suggested it could prove disastrous for the club amid their new stadium development:

"Yeah, it's a bit of a mess. I'm being told, you know, if Everton go down, there could be some serious, serious ramifications.

"There's serious issues at Everton. There really is, they're in a lot of debt. This stadium is costing a lot of money. And they will finish it, there's no suggestion they won't finish it or anything.

"But if they're playing in that stadium in the Championship, who knows? Who knows? I don't want to speculate about administration or whatever. But I'm told if Everton goes down, there's a lot of pain to follow that."

What could this mean for Everton?

Everton have plans to grow their club with a new stadium offering a significantly increased capacity of over 52,000 which will provide them with an increase in matchday revenue.

However, relegation will mean the club would see their revenue decrease dramatically with the Premier League the place to be for financial reasons.

The difference in playing in the Championship instead of the top flight is believed to be worth in the hundreds of millions.

Everton's owners are said to be on the hunt for some new investment to help push the club forward, however, if the Toffees are to go down then their attractiveness to potential investors will likely diminish.

Relegation to the Championship could see some of their big players depart which will likely have an effect on their ability to bounce straight back to the top flight.

And when the club are needing to start the repayments on their new shiny home, Championship revenue is the last thing the club needs for one season never mind multiple.

The Toffees have been able to pull themselves out of the relegation zone for the time being with Sean Dyche at the helm, however, it is still incredibly tight.

Only two points separate them from the drop zone and only three points from the side rock bottom of the Premier League table, Southampton.

And given it is so tight, the prospect of a potential points deduction will be a real concern for the Blues with that potentially sealing their faith in the second tier of English football.