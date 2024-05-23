After maintaining their Premier League status, Everton have turned their attention towards fresh faces for Sean Dyche's side, despite their financial concerns off the pitch.

Everton transfer news

With 777 Partners' takeover yet to be given the green light by the Premier League and seemingly increasingly unlikely to take place altogether, the Toffees have been left at a dangerous crossroads. Without a takeover, they'll likely be in a position in which they'll have no choice but to sell key players such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana to raise important funds.

Dyche hinted at that potential problem in a press conference just before the end of the season, saying via The Guardian: "If the [777] takeover doesn’t ­happen, or a takeover, then it will probably be juggling dust, not sand.

“Because who knows then? You are having to self-generate ­everything then, I would imagine, because it’s not like there is a pile of cash anywhere so you’ve got to self-generate. And if you self-­generate, how do you get in what you are ­losing? If­ ­someone leaves, how do you get the next one in who is as good as the one leaving? There is no time for development [of young players] because this club hasn’t got time for that.”

Nonetheless, that hasn't stopped the rumours from coming. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Everton have made contact over the availability of Wesley Gassova with Corinthians president Augusto Melo set to travel to England for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, whilst also holding talks over Wesley.

Those talks may not be with Everton, however, with West Ham United reportedly submitting a first just half of the £25m asking price for the young Brazilian and negotiations now likely set. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham are also seemingly interested in the left winger.

Everton can't afford the risk of Wesley

Just 19 years old and worth £25m, questions should be asked whether Everton should be spending the limited transfer fund they have on a player who is unlikely to be ready for the Premier League straight away, even despite his potential.

Whilst it will come as a disappointment and the fact they're not in a position to take such risks will be frustrating, the Toffees should set their sights on proven players in the summer window.

It also remains to be seen whether Everton will be in a position to spend such money without player sales in what will be an unpredictable few months. In an ideal world, a takeover will allow those at Goodison Park to focus on future gems, whilst improving Dyche's current squad. But that ideal world is looking more like a fantasy at this stage.

Wesley, meanwhile, looks set to have a decision to make this summer. With his future ahead of him and a whole host of Premier League clubs interested, he must get his next club right, which could see Everton looked past no matter their financial position thanks to their recent relegation battles.