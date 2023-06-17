The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 season have been confirmed, and Sean Dyche will be hoping to steer Everton away from a third successive relegation battle. Football FanCast looks ahead to the Toffees' campaign.

What can we expect from Everton this season?

It has been a hugely turbulent period for Everton, and it's fair to say the Toffees are not out of the woods yet. Yes, they may have scraped survival on the final day of the season thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure's stunning winner against Bournemouth, but Everton are still in financial difficulty.

Meanwhile, three of the club's board stepped down from their roles earlier this week, with chairman Bill Kenwright expected to follow suit. That suggests the mooted - and much-needed - investment into the club by MSP Sports Capital could possibly be about to go through. Everton will also face an independent commission over an alleged breach of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability (P&S) rules.

It is likely going to be a case of sell-to-buy for Everton as Dyche looks to reinvest in his squad, and there have already been reports of Amadou Onana and Jordan Pickford attracting the interest of Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

However, with Dyche at the helm, the Toffees should be a tougher nut to crack this coming season, and a few smart acquisitions, namely in the attack, could be enough to push them clear of any danger.

When does the Premier League season start/finish?

The Premier League campaign begins on 11th August, and ends on 19th May, 2024. Champions Manchester City get the ball rolling against Championship winners Burnley on the opening night, while Everton kick-off their campaign the following day.

Everton's previous opening-day clash came against Chelsea, with the visitors clinching a slender 1-0 victory.

Who are Everton playing first?

Everton kick-off their season against Fulham at home. They will be facing former manager Marco Silva, whose Cottagers side won 3-1 on their last trip to Goodison Park.

Goals from Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson and Daniel James secured the points for visitors back in April, but perhaps without the immediate threat of relegation hanging over the Toffees, Dyche's men can get off to a better start this time around.

When are Everton's notable fixtures?

Everton's first game is at home against Fulham and is scheduled for 12th August.

The first Merseyside derby against Liverpool is scheduled to take place at Anfield on 21st October. The Toffees have lost three of the last four derbies.

There might not be much Christmas cheer at Goodison Park when Everton host champions Manchester City on Boxing Day. They lost the corresponding fixture 3-0 last season.

Liverpool head across Stanley Park on 16th March, a week after Everton travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Everton will hope to be clear of any danger by the time their final game rolls around. They head to Arsenal in their last match, which is a repeat of their final outing in the 2021/22 season. Everton have only managed one win at the Emirates Stadium, which came in 2020/21 under Carlo Ancelotti.

What are Everton's pre-season fixtures?

Everton's pre-season starts against Swiss side Stade Nyonnais on 14th July.

An Everton XI, which will include youth players, will take on Tranmere Rovers on 22nd July, while the Toffees also face a trip to Wigan Athletic on the same day.

They then come up against Bolton Wanderers (25th July) and Stoke City (29th July) before concluding their pre-season programme against Sporting CP at Goodison Park on 5th August.

Who are Everton signing this summer?

It will be a difficult transfer window for Dyche and Everton's director of football Kevin Thelwell as they look to improve on a squad that lacked attacking quality and, at times, defensive resilience.

Yerry Mina has left on a free transfer and Conor Coady has returned to Wolves, though Jarrad Branthwaite is coming back into the mix after a promising loan spell at PSV.

Alfredo Morelos could be a target on a free transfer after the Colombian forward left Rangers.

Everton had been credited with having an interest in Morelos' former Rangers teammate Ryan Kent before his switch to Fenerbahce, while Almeria duo El Bilal Toure and Largie Ramazani remain on the Toffees' radar.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Burnley striker Wout Weghorst are also reported targets.

Football FanCast's daily Everton transfer round-up page has all the latest news and gossip from Goodison Park.

FFC's prediction...

Dyche did his job by keeping Everton up last season and now it is about ensuring the Toffees aren't in the same position again.

Everton need attacking reinforcements as a priority, but if they get those in, there is no reason why Dyche, who managed five wins and six draws from his 18 matches in charge in 2022/23, cannot be safely towards mid-table by the time May rolls around.

Any hopes of a push for a European place are, at this stage, fanciful, but Everton should be confident of finishing comfortably above the drop zone, which would mark a stark improvement on the two years just gone.

FFC predicts: 13th