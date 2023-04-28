Everton now have just five matches remaining in order to retain their Premier League status, but how will they get on between now and the final weekend?

The Toffees have endured a frustrating campaign which began under the leadership of Frank Lampard, who was sacked back in January. Sean Dyche was the man to come in at Goodison Park, tasked with keeping the club in the top flight. He has averaged a point a game from his 13 league fixtures in charge so far, although there was a heavy defeat on Thursday against Newcastle.

Eddie Howe's side ran out 4-1 winners to leave Everton in 19th place and two points from safety heading into this weekend's fixtures.

Here are Everton's five remaining fixtures - we've predicted how we think they will get on below...

1 May: Leicester (a)

8 May: Brighton (a)

14 May: Man City (h)

20 May: Wolves (a)

28 May: Bournemouth (h)

Leicester v Everton

Next on the agenda for the Toffees is a visit to fellow relegation rivals Leicester City on Monday evening in what could be a key fixture at the bottom of the table.

Dean Smith is in charge of The Foxes and has managed to turn things around slightly at The King Power Stadium with a win over Wolves and a point on the road at Leeds United last time out.

The reverse meeting saw Leicester come away with a 2-0 victory back in November, so Everton will be desperate to get their revenge, securing a first away victory under Dyche and a first since October in the process.

It may not be straightforward, though, especially with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison returning from injury in the week and Jamie Vardy ending his long wait for a goal, so Everton could do well to pick up another point on the road.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Everton

Brighton v Everton

Everton are on the road once again a week later, this time taking on Brighton, who are pushing for European football under Roberto De Zerbi.

Like Leicester, Brighton ran out winners at Goodison Park earlier in the season, netting four times including three goals in six minutes during the second half.

The Seagulls were defeated last time out away to Nottingham Forest but are normally good at home, winning half of their 14 league games at the Amex this season. It could be a tough ask for the Toffees to come away with anything, especially with their away record being so poor, winning just one in 16 this season.

Prediction: Brighton 2-0 Everton

Everton v Man City

It doesn’t get any easier for Dyche’s side, who host Manchester City in their penultimate home fixture.

Pep Guardiola’s side appear to be hitting top form at the right time and are on course for a treble, with the Premier League title currently in their hands after an impressive 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the week.

This game does come in between City’s Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid, though - something which could help the Toffees with City potentially having one eye on the second leg.

Guardiola could be tempted to make a few changes to his side as a result, and with Everton taking a point at the Etihad earlier in the season, they could fancy their chances. However, we feel as if City’s quality could come through in the end, although it could be a brilliant game.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Man City

Wolves v Everton

At one point in the season, this game looked like it could be huge in the battle to avoid the drop. However, Wolves have pulled away under Julen Lopetegui, winning three of their last four fixtures.

They are now just three points away from the magic tally of 40 points, so you’d expect that they could be mathematically safe by the time they welcome Everton to Molineux.

Despite this, it could still prove to be a tricky encounter for the Toffees, with Wolves coming from behind to win the reverse meeting back in December.

Wolves have lacked goals this season, netting less than a goal a game, so Everton could fancy their chances of coming away with something, but with the Toffees also struggling in front of goal, we fancy a stalemate here.

Prediction: Wolves 0-0 Everton

Everton v Bournemouth

The Cherries have a history of winning on Merseyside on the final day of the season as they did back in 2020, although they were relegated alongside Watford and Norwich City.

However, this time around, it could be Everton that are desperate for the points, with Bournemouth winning three of their last four games to sit on 36 points currently. As a result, they could be safe come the final weekend, something which could help the Toffees.

This could be the time Everton pick up a much-needed win, but will it be enough?

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Bournemouth