Everton are threatened hugely by relegation going into the final straight of the Premier League season, but can Sean Dyche inspire them to safety?

The Toffees have had another torrid campaign in the top flight, having started it with some positivity after avoiding the drop last time around. Frank Lampard has long since been replaced by Dyche, and while there have been good results since his arrival, bad ones have continued, too.

This is a massive period coming up for Everton for the present and long term, and here's how we think they will fare in these last seven matches.

Everton fixtures

22 April: Crystal Palace (a)

27 April: Newcastle (h)

1 May: Leicester (a)

8 May: Brighton (a)

14 May: Man City (h)

20 May: Wolves (a)

28 May: Bournemouth (h)

Crystal Palace v Everton

Everton's next assignment sees them travel to a reinvigorated Crystal Palace side on Saturday. Roy Hodgson has worked wonders since replacing Patrick Vieira, rattling off three wins in succession and pulling clear of immediate danger.

For that reason, this will be a big challenge for the Toffees, who simply must start picking up points, or else find themselves even further in the mire. The Merseysiders beat the Eagles 3-0 at Goodison Park last October, and while a repeat of that would be sensational, a draw would probably do just as nicely at this stage. Given the south Londoners' recent resurgence, they may well have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Everton

Everton v Newcastle

Everton need Goodison to be rocking when Newcastle United head there later this month - let's not forget that home form played such a key role in them staying up in 2021/22, with their victory over the Magpies a crucial one in the Blues' eventual survival.

This will be a major test, however, with Eddie Howe's men looking to finish in the top four following a campaign that has exceeded expectations. They will head to Merseyside as favourites, but it is easy to envisage a tight contest with fine margins separating the two sides.

Prediction: Everton 0-1 Newcastle

Leicester v Everton

This one looks absolutely huge when it comes to the relegation fight, with both Leicester City and Everton among the prime candidates to go down.

The Foxes have endured a rapid decline, leading to Dean Smith coming in for Brendan Rodgers, and Dyche's team should be viewing this as a game they can nick something from. The relegation six-pointer can be a cliched term at times, but this really could be a fixture that helps decides who heads to the Championship.

However, we are unsure whether a decisive blow will be struck in what is sure to be a nervy affair.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Everton

Brighton v Everton

Brighton have been a breath of fresh air all season long, with their 4-1 drubbing of Everton at Goodison back in January highlighting their technical class.

For that reason, May's trip to the Amex Stadium is a daunting one for the Blues, who will head into it as clear underdogs hoping that they can catch the Seagulls on a bad day. With Roberto De Zerbi's side pushing for European football, though, chances are they will be switched on.

Prediction: Brighton 2-0 Everton

Everton v Man City

Everton have had some tight home games with Manchester City in recent years - with Rodri somehow not punished for handball in last season's controversial 1-1 draw - but this could be a more sobering occasion for the Blues.

Pep Guardiola's side have hit top gear after a slump earlier in the campaign, and with Erling Haaland threatening to emulate the great Dixie Dean this term, anything other than a defeat would feel like a miracle. Anything is possible in football, but it would be a huge shock if City didn't leave Goodison as comfortable winners.

Prediction: Everton 0-3 Man City

Wolves v Everton

Despite both clubs flirting with relegation this term, this may be a fixture Everton may fancy themselves. Even though it is still likely to be a testing match, Wolves may well be safe by this point and have nothing to play for, which could work out perfectly for a Toffees side desperate for points.

The Old Gold won 2-1 at Goodison on Boxing Day in what was a dreadful result for the hosts, but gaining revenge at Molineux could prove to be one of their biggest results of the whole season.

Prediction: Wolves 0-1 Everton

Everton v Bournemouth

Who knows what position Everton will be in when Bournemouth head north on the final day of the season, but it could be a defining afternoon at Goodison. Hopefully, the Toffees will have secured their safety by that point, but if not, a nerve-shredding encounter will await them - albeit one that certainly looks kind on paper.

As a promoted side, the Cherries have perhaps exceeded expectations this season, but they could yet get sucked in over these last seven matches, and whatever the situation, Everton could be the favourites to prevail with home advantage. Could it be Wimbledon in 1994 all over again?

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Bournemouth