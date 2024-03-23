Everton have been brilliant defensively under boss Sean Dyche, with the Toffees having the joint-best defensive record of any side outside the Premier League's top four - tied with Manchester United on 29 goals conceded.

The club have also kept the joint second-most clean sheets in the division, with Arsenal the only side in England's top flight to register more this season.

The Toffees' six-point deduction earlier this campaign, has seen the club linger around the Premier League's relegation zone, with the defensive record a huge boost in the club's battle to avoid the drop.

However, it's the Toffees' attack that has prevented them from pulling further clear of any danger, with Dyche's side only scoring 29 times in 28 games this campaign, with only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United scoring fewer.

The club could've benefitted from a former player who they sold back in 2019, with the forward currently enjoying a brilliant goalscoring campaign.

Henry Onyekuru's stats at Everton

After finding the net 22 times for KAS Eupen in 2016/17, Everton forked out £7m on attacker Henry Onyekuru, with the Nigerian having huge potential to be a star after his breakthrough campaign aged just 20.

The club wanted him to gain consistent first-team minutes to continue his development, with the Toffees loaning the youngster out to Anderlecht for the 2017/18 season.

Onyekuru excelled once more, scoring ten goals in his 27 appearances away from Goodison, but his form wasn't enough to warrant a first-team place, with the winger leaving the club on loan once more.

He spent the next campaign at Turkish outfit Galatasaray, continuing his excellent form in front of goal - contributing with 16 goals as he helped the Istanbul outfit claim the Süper Lig title in 2018/19.

Despite scoring 26 times over his two loan spells away from the club, Everton failed to receive a work permit for Onyekuru, with the club deciding to sell the then 22-year-old to Monaco for £12m - leaving Goodison without making a single appearance.

Henry Onyekuru's stats in 2023/24

Four years on from his Everton departure, Onyekuru is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, starring for Al-Fayha, who sit 8th in the Saudi Pro League.

He joined the Saudi side back in August 2023, with the 26-year-old impressing in his 24 league appearances this campaign.

His tally of ten goals this campaign, ranks him within the top ten goalscorers within the division - behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and former Newcastle United and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Despite being a lower-quality division, the Nigerian attacker has outperformed current Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the 27-year-old scoring just three goals in the same number of appearances.

Onyekuru v Calvert-Lewin league stats 23/24 Statistics Onyekuru Calvert-Lewin Appearances 24 24 Goals 10 3 Assists 3 1 Big chances missed 8 12 Average rating 7.33 6.60 Stats via FotMob

Calvert-Lewin has failed to hit the heights he's achieved in recent seasons, with the striker's xG of 5.29 expected goals in the Premier League reflecting that he's missed multiple big chances, scoring two goals less than he should have based on the opportunities he's had in front of goal.

Onyekuru has proven himself to be a consistent goalscorer wherever he's been. It's a real shame that he couldn't receive a work permit during his time at Goodison, with the Nigerian's goalscoring record being of use to Dyche's side given their lack of goals this campaign.