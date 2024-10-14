Sean Dyche will hope his Everton troops come back from the international break with the bit between their teeth, as the Toffees hunt down more points to push away from the dreaded relegation spaces.

Before the break, the Toffees had begun to turn their fortunes around slightly, with no defeats in their last three Premier League contests, which included picking up a crucial 2-1 win over Crystal Palace to secure their first three points of the campaign.

Dyche will definitely want more from leading man Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has seemingly now managed to wrestle free of his injury demons but hasn't quite been able to recapture his goalscoring best this season just yet.

Calvert-Lewin's form this season

The injury-prone 27-year-old can at least hope that tag is less spoken of as he moves forward, with the Toffees number nine yet to miss a league clash this campaign.

That doesn't mean he's firing on all cylinders, however, as the 6 foot 2 attacker has only bagged two goals so far from seven league clashes, as Dwight McNeil leads the way as Everton's top scorer with three, over his Sheffield-born teammate.

With Calvert-Lewin now being remarkably linked with a transfer switch to Juventus, owing to his contract coming to an end at Goodison Park next year, it will be intriguing to see if the Merseysiders are tempted to part ways at all, having had to be extremely patient with the 27-year-old's injury issues over the years.

It is also being reported that the long-standing Toffees servant is in talks over putting pen to paper on a new deal too, with Calvert-Lewin hopeful he can help himself to more strikes as the games drag on this campaign.

Whilst Dyche's men pray that Calvert-Lewin can enter into a rich vein of goalscoring form after the break, one former Everton flop is currently outscoring the Toffees number nine, despite exiting Goodison Park as a major dud.

The player now outscoring Calvert-Lewin

The player in question is former Barcelona youth player Sandro Ramirez, who joined Everton in the summer of 2017 as a flashy and exciting new purchase.

Now, however, Toffees supporters will want to discard any memory of the Spanish striker from their minds, as the Merseyside outfit endured a nightmare when it came to the goal-shy forward.

Ramirez would only make 16 forgettable appearances in England in total, helping himself to just one paltry goal during his cursed stint at the club, before returning permanently to more comfortable shores in Spain with SD Huesca in 2020 on a free transfer.

The Toffees dud has managed to resurrect his playing days back in his native country, and when it comes to the infancy of this campaign in particular, the ex-Everton number nine is starring in attack for Las Palmas.

Ramirez vs DCL in 2024/25 Stat Ramirez DCL Games played 7 7 Goals scored 3 2 Assists 1 1 Expected goals (xG) 1.22 2.03 Scoring frequency 134 mins 298 mins Shots per game 1.6 2.1 Big chances missed 2 5 Big chances created 2 1 Stats by Sofascore.

Amazingly, the Las Palmas number 19 boasts one more goal in league action playing in La Liga than Calvert-Lewin and he's scoring a goal every 134 minutes, far better than Everton's leading man.

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

Far outperforming his xG too which comes in at 1.22, Ramirez has been a constant source of entertainment for his current employers this season so far, with a sensational free-kick against Athletic Bilbao the pick of the bunch from his early catalogue of strikes.

Of course, it's all about whether the 29-year-old can keep up this form over the course of an entire season, but he will be relieved that he is starring for Las Palmas in the here and now, after bruising his ego significantly during his switch to England.

Calvert-Lewin will hope he can pick up his third goal of the early campaign when the Toffees travel to Ipswich Town when the international break concludes, as Dyche's men aim to rise up the league standings away from any talk surrounding transfer misfires.