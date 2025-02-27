The Friedkin Group now believe they have sealed a deal to bring in a top off-field target to Everton, according to a recent report.

Everton make it seven unbeaten in the league

It is now back-to-back draws for the Toffees, as they played out a 1-1 with Brentford this week, despite in-form forward Beto having a few one-on-one chances to get Everton ahead in the game. But they had to settle for a point at the end, which makes them seven unbeaten in the league and now 15 points clear of the bottom three.