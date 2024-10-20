Everton are eyeing up a move for a Serie A attacker as they look to bolster their ranks in January in a bid to stay in the Premier League.

Everton finding form after 2-0 win at Ipswich

Goals from Iliman NDiaye and Michael Keane ensured that Everton picked up a vital 2-0 win on the road against newly promoted Ipswich Town, lifting the Toffees further away from the relegation zone and making it four games unbeaten.

It follows a wretched start for Sean Dyche's side, which saw them lose each of their opening four games and looking almost certain to be relegated from the Premier League.

However, they have shown signs of improvement in the weeks since and have now pulled clear of the drop zone, a trend that they hope continues in the weeks to come.

Related Everton have unearthed their biggest talent since Richarlison in 8/10 star Everton have found their biggest talent since Richarlison in 8/10 star who won 100% of his dribbles.

Speaking after the win, Dyche explained that he was "really pleased". "I thought it was a good performance in many different ways and we were effective in attack. Three points takes us to eight from four games.

"I thought we controlled the game well, especially as these came up with a fantastic season last season but we have a more experienced group and that showed with how we managed the game.

"We're showing signs again that we're a good outfit. I never lack belief in the players and the staff. I didn't think we were miles off at the start of the season, we had a couple of turn-arounds but we are learning from that", the Toffees boss added.

The numbers behind Everton's win over Ipswich Everton Ipswich Town Possession 44.7% 55.3% Shots 11 13 Shots on target 8 2 Expected goals 1.74 1.25 Yellow Cards 1 1

But in a bid to ensure they continue to find the net regularly, Everton are reportedly looking towards Serie A.

Everton plotting move for Chukwueze

That comes as Football Insider report that the Toffees are plotting a move for AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze as they look for more inventiveness in wide areas.

Chukwueze, valued at £12m, has been linked to Everton for some time and seemed to be struggling to feature for Paulo Fonseca's side, with Serie A analyst Matteo Bonetti explaining that "Chukwueze’s work rate is outstanding but he’s still too wasteful in possession".

However, he opened his account for the campaign in their most recent win over Udinese, and as a result, the report suggests that "a deal for the winger will be difficult to accomplish" in January, although Everton are "plotting a move" to lure him away from San Siro.

Bologna forward Santiago Castro is another option that they are monitoring, with Everton "expected to have cash to spend" should their takeover indeed go through as planned under the Friedkin Group.

Still just 20 years old, the Argentine has scored three times in eight appearances for Bologna, though he is also able to play Champions League football, something that Everton cannot offer. Though Everton are interested, that may prove a dealbreaker should Bologna still be in the competition come January, and Chukwueze appears to be the priority target at Milan.