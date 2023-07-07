Everton play host to Marco Silva's Fulham in the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

The Toffees will be hoping for a slightly more relaxing season in the coming campaign after surviving relegation on the final day last season and the penultimate game the season before that.

The Cottagers, on the other hand, will be hoping for more of the same, as before Aleksandar Mitrovic's eight-game ban for shoving a lineman at Old Trafford, the team was on battling it out for the European places.

Here is Football FanCast's official preview for the game...

When is the match, and is it on TV in the UK?

The match is set to be played on Saturday, August 12th at 3pm BST, alongside three other fixtures in the league.

Unfortunately, the match will not be televised in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule first put into place in 1987.

The last meeting between the sides saw Fulham claim their first victory in two months, whilst the defeat left the men in blue hanging perilously above the drop zone thanks to their goal difference.

Every Openind Day Premier League Fixture in full

Who is Everton's key player?

You might have been hard-pressed for much of last year to pick out a 'star' player in the Everton squad due to their consistently poor performances.

However, the man who was probably most responsible for the team's top-flight survival last year was England international Jordan Pickford.

The keeper won the club's Player of the Season award for the second year running for his excellent work between the sticks, and you can bet that should Sean Dyche keep the team up again, he'll have the former Sunderland man to thank.

Who is Fulham's key player?

It's quite the opposite situation for the West London team. Their excellent year back in the Premier League makes it difficult to pick out a key player for all the right reasons.

It could be Bernd Leno for his brilliant shot-stopping last year or Joao Palhinha for his immense tackling in the middle of the pitch, but it's probably the man up top, Mitrovic.

The Serbian striker was potentially on course to break 20 goals before his suspension against Manchester United, eventually finishing on a respectable 14.

Should he avoid any disciplinary problems, he could well beat that tally next year and open his account away at Goodison Park.

How will Everton line up?

It could be a summer of upheaval at Goodison Park, with a few players looking like they might be on the way out, notably Neil Maupay and Yerry Mina and loanees Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre.

There have also been murmurings of a move to Manchester United for Pickford, as Erik ten Hag is said to be a fan, but so far, no official bids have been made.

There have been no significant incomings at this point, but the club are linked to Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, per O Jogo (via Goodison News) who would certainly bolster their faltering attack.

At this stage, the line up could be:

Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson; Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

How will Fulham line up?

Fulham could be the victims of their own success in the summer, with their star midfielder, Palhinha, being linked to a host of clubs, notably West Ham United, who will be looking to replace Declan Rice.

However, the West London club are interested in bringing in some reinforcements of their own.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Cottagers are ready to "open talks with Fiorentina" for defender Igor Julio, and the links to United's Fred haven't gone away either.

The club will also likely want to make the loan of Manor Solomon a permanent deal after he has impressed during the campaign.

That said, here is what Fulham's line up could look like:

Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Igor Julio, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Fred. Andreas Pereira; Willian, Harry Wilson, Aleksandr Mitrovic

What were the last five Premier League meetings between Everton and Fulham?

Everton 1 – 3 Fulham

Fulham 0 – 0 Everton

Everton 0 – 2 Fulham

Fulham 2 – 3 Everton

Fulham 2 – 0 Everton

Looking at their last five Premier League meeting paints a picture of dominance from the Cottagers.

Only once in the previous five meetings have Everton been able to claim all three points against Fulham, and that was away from home, which is not a promising sign going into the game at Goodison Park.

Will Dyche be able to work his magic and turn things around?

Who is going to win?

Despite the Toffees ending their season on an extreme high with their relegation-beating win at home to AFC Bournemouth and Fulham losing their final game away to United, the Cottagers should have the quality to claim all three points.

Everton will likely be better next season, but based on their performances over the last two years and the seriously impressive performances Silva has been able to get out of his players, you'd have to back the men in white.

Things look even worse for the blue half of Merseyside when you remember that Mitrovic will be back and raring to go come August 12th.

FFC predicts: Fulham will win