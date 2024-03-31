Everton enjoyed a successful period during the 2010s, with the club qualifying for the Europa League multiple times and enjoying success in the Premier League.

It's a stark contrast from what the Toffees have endured over the last couple of seasons with the club flirting dangerously close to the top-flight relegation zone under Sean Dyche.

The financial situation off the field has seen the club hit with a six-point deduction this season, but the club remain in a good position to avoid the drop with Dyche doing a brilliant job, all things considered.

Everton's successful stint in the mid-2010s looks a distant memory, with one of the club's most influential players of that era now struggling with injury and his career in doubt.

Gerard Deulofeu's stats at Everton

Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu joined the Toffees back in 2015 for a deal in the region of £4.2m after originally arriving at Goodison Park on loan back in 2013.

In his first permanent season for the club, the attacker scored twice and provided nine assists in his 26 Premier League appearances during the 2015/16 season, before rapidly losing form the following season.

He would only feature 11 times in England's top flight during 2016/17, struggling with his fitness and failing to register a single goal or assist in that campaign.

Deulofeu would subsequently leave Goodison on a season-long loan, joining Italian giants AC Milan for the second half of the season - allowing him to feature 17 times in a move that would catch the eye of another European side.

The forward would join Barcelona on a permanent deal in the summer of 2017 during Ronaldo Koeman's stint in charge, after the LaLiga giants activated the buy-back clause in his contract originally implemented when he arrived at Everton from the Catalan side.

Across both his temporary and permanent stints at Goodison, Deulofeu registered 27 goal involvements in 75 appearances, a respectable return for a then promising talent.

Gerard Deulofeu's stats since leaving Everton

After leaving the club under Koeman, Deulofeu failed to make an impact at the Nou Camp, swapping Spain for England once more, this time joining Watford for £11.5m just a year after leaving Everton.

His stint at Vicarage Road would be marred by injury with the Spaniard suffering an awful knee blow after a mistimed tackle from Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk, albeit while racking up 28 goals and assists in just 70 games for the Hornets.

He would leave Watford at the end of the season to join Italian side Udinese on a permanent basis, enjoying a successful few years before another issue with his knee in 2022/23.

The now 30-year-old had to undergo surgery, once more in an attempt to fix the issue, with Deulofeu confirming on Jijantes' Twitch channel via Calciomercato, that he may never return to the beautiful game after missing the last 13 months.

"For several months I've known that I might not play anymore. I can't do what I love for a long time: I haven't played for over a year. I can't say much, but I'm going through an ordeal .

"You can't imagine what I'm going through. I am trying to recover in every way, but I have accepted the idea that I may never recover."

It's heartbreaking to see a player who had such an impact at Goodison Park suffer in recent seasons, with the Spaniard unlucky with his injuries since his departure from the Toffees.

Hopefully, he can make a speedy recovery, allowing Deulofeu to once again showcase his talents and get back to playing the sport he has loved for most of his life.