Everton have received a big boost in their efforts to sign an "outrageous" attacking target this summer, with the player believed to be open to the move.

Everton transfer news

The Blues continue to search for new signings ahead of the new Premier League season, with attacking reinforcements appearing to be a key point of focus. Almeria forward Largie Ramazani has emerged as an eye-catching target, being seen as an alternative option to Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

Meanwhile, a new midfielder is required after Everton suffered the blow of losing Amadou Onana to Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window. Colombia and Palmeiras and Richard Rios has been mentioned as a strong target for the Merseysiders, with the 24-year-old starting six times for his country at Copa America.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a switch to the Blues, too, with the Englishman potentially wanting a new challenge, in order to be more of a regular starter than he is at the Emirates. A loan move to Marseille does look on the cards, however, even though the transfer hasn't gone through yet, giving Sean Dyche a slight chance to hijack the move.

In what would be a shock deal, Everton have also been mentioned as possible suitors for former Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip, who is a free agent after departing Anfield at the end of last season, following eight years there. The 33-year-old may be hesitant to join, considering his Red past, but he is a hugely experienced figure who would add great squad depth at Goodison Park.

Everton boosted in pursuit of "outrageous" ace

According to a fresh report from TEAMtalk, Everton have now been boosted in their efforts to sign Ramazani this summer. The update claims that the 23-year-old "would be open" to joining the Blues "should they come in for him this summer", having shown interest in him during the January transfer window.

Ramazani would be such a strong signing for Everton before the new campaign gets underway, coming in as a young attacker with bags of potential. The Belgian chipped in with three goals and five assists in La Liga last season, which was a solid return considering his Almeria side eventually finished 19th in the table and suffered relegation, and he could thrive playing alongside superior footballers at Goodison.

Ramazani has been hailed as an "outrageous" talent by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who also described him as "the mini-Vinicius", such is his pace and trickery out wide.

The fact that he can play on either wing and also in a central position means he would bring great versatility to Dyche's squad, giving them much-needed pace and unpredictability in the final third too. He has scored three times for Belgium's Under-21s in the past, appearing for four different teams at youth international level, and will be hoping a big move to England can push him on towards senior caps.