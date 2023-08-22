Everton are in danger. The club has suffered defeats in its first two games of the Premier League season and looks destined for another year perilously resisting relegation.

Sean Dyche’s dismal frontline is in major need of an overhaul as the Toffees must improve on their 35 top-flight goals last campaign, which was the second-lowest in the division.

However, Goodison Park still remains an attractive and viable destination for many footballers, with a wantaway Championship winger desperate to move to Merseyside…

What’s the latest Everton transfer news?

Back on the 10th of August, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto has wanted to move to Everton since July, and it was his ‘priority.’

The player reportedly already has an agreement on personal terms on a five-year deal.

Since then, the situation has rapidly escalated, with Sky Sports revealing that Gnonto has handed in a transfer request after failing to force a move.

The Italian is extremely unhappy after Leeds rejected four offers - the latest on Friday was worth more than £25m - and ended talks with Everton.

As a result, Gnonto has made himself unavailable for the club’s last three fixtures.

However, Leeds have released a statement, saying:

“Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

"This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale."

Would Wilfried Gnonto be a good signing for Everton?

An injection of pace, trickery, directness, and dynamism are traits that Gnonto possesses and are exactly what Everton requires if the club is to reverse its abysmal form.

Last season, in just 14 Premier League starts the 5 foot 7 livewire recorded six goal contributions.

After a defeat against Aston Villa in January, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville singled out the 19-year-old for high praise and said:

“I've seen a special young talent. Honestly, sometimes you see potential and talent and you are excited but I watched him so closely, and his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, his choice of when to run with it, his awareness of his teammates, really, really good.”

His natural ability on the ball is reflected by his rank within the top 17% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries per 90.

If Everton manages to progress from this saga with Gnonto, he could provide some crucial attacking depth and some much-needed competition to Dwight McNeil.

The Englishman has opened the start of the current campaign after suffering ankle ligament damage in a friendly against Stoke City and his presence has been sorely missed.

Last season, the former Burnley dynamo was the club’s top scorer in domestic football with seven goals, and was also a chief creator, averaging the most dribbles per game (1.5), and the second-most key passes per game (1.4) in the squad.

Dyche has previously lauded McNeil as “outstanding” and with Gnonto as another possible asset on the left-hand side, the Toffees would possess a threatening pair of attackers.